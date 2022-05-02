Louis Leterrier joins Fast X as Director

My head is still spinning from the news about Justin Lin leaving Fast X but we have an update! Louis Leterrier, known for directing The Transporter films, is joining the production! The good news comes from Variety and reads as follows:

Louis Leterrier (“The Incredible Hulk,” the first two “Transporter” films) is set to take over the director’s chair on “Fast X” from Justin Lin, Variety has learned. The decision comes less than a week after Lin’s surprise departure from the helm of the 10th installment in the main “Fast and Furious” movie franchise. Leterrier, who beat out numerous candidates for the job, per sources, is Universal picture’s first choice, and schedules are still being hammered out.

I have to admit that this is a pretty awesome replacement. I wonder what type of influence he might have on the production now that he’s joining. In addition to his experience with The Transporter films, he’s also the director of Now you see Me, Clash of the Titans, and more.

I think he’s a really good director that is a good fit for the franchise. We are learning that one of the reasons for Justin Lin’s departure is on-set behavior of Vin Diesel. ScreenRant is reporting the news about Vin Diesel and is sharing:

“I’ve never seen anything like it. Lin’s giving up $10 or $20 million. Diesel shows up late to the set. He doesn’t know his lines. And he shows up out of shape.”

That’s all I have for this one. I’ll keep you guys posted.