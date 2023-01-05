Ocean’s 11 Remake Now Coming with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Ocean’s 11 is making a comeback to theaters! The new film will add Oscar Nominated star Ryan Gosling to the cast joining Margot Robbie. Ocean’s 11 is a film franchise that began in 1960 with a movie starring Rat Pack members Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop. Director Steven Soderbergh released a remake of that film starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Bernie Mac, and more. That cast went on to star in a trilogy of films with the initial expectation that this new movie would be a prequel to those earlier movies. We’re now learning that this new movie will actually be a remake and will begin filming really soon:

In May 2022, Robbie was chosen to headline an Ocean’s Eleven prequel movie set in 1960s Europe. Soon after, Gosling joined the cast, reuniting the two stars after the upcoming Barbie movie. The new Ocean’s movie will be helmed by Jay Roach, reuniting him with Robbie after directing the 2019 film Bombshell. Now, it appears that Robbie and Gosling’s Ocean’s Eleven prequel movie is gearing up to start filming very soon. According to a production listing on the Film & Television Industry Alliance’s official website, the project listed as “Untitled Ocean’s Eleven Prequel” starts shooting on March 6, 2023. Despite being labeled a prequel, the project summary specifies it is a “remake of the original Ocean’s Eleven.”

This is a cool turn of events. I really like a good heist movie and the Ocean’s film franchise always seems to deliver the goods in this genre. We knew that Margot Robbie was going to lead this new iteration but the addition of Ryan Gosling is a pleasant surprise. Both Margot and Ryan were spotted filming their movie Barbie this past summer and I like the idea of them re-teaming in this kind of project. I am curious about the film being a reboot/remake considering Ocean’s Eight was a recent new take on the franchise that didn’t get a sequel.

The movie will be filming in March so we should get more information including additional casting and a firm release window soon. That’s all I have for this one.