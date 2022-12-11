Batman Beyond Movie Cancelled

We’re learning that there was, at some point, a new Michael Keaton Batman movie in the works. This news isn’t very surprising considering how the actor’s return included cameos in a lot of other DC films. We know that Michael Keaton has completed filming scenes for both the canceled Batgirl movie and the upcoming movie The Flash. Those appearances, while receiving praise and excitement, seem to be getting adjusted with the new DC Films regime in charge. One of the plans for getting an adjustment is a purported Batman Beyond movie adaptation that would see Michael Keaton playing an older Bruce Wayne. The news comes from the folks over at Collider and reads:

On the latest edition of The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha, industry insider Jeff Sneider – who was credited with breaking the news of Dafne Keen joining the Star Wars series, The Acolyte, recently – reported that DC’s new head honchos James Gunn and Peter Safran put the brakes on a new solo Batman story which would have starred Keaton in the role he first played over 30 years ago, for Tim Burton. The film was reportedly set to be written by Christina Hodson, who was also the scribe behind other DC Universe films including the Harley Quinn-based Birds of Prey, which had critical acclaim upon its release, the soon-to-be-released The Flash, and the now-canceled Batgirl.

Michael Keaton first got to play Batman in the original 1989 film for Tim Burton and its sequel Batman Returns. He’s a beloved version of Batman and was the first actor to give us a more dark and more gritty interpretation of the character on the big screen. It would have been poetic for him to return to the character over 30 yrs later as an older less capable Batman. I can’t stress how much this one stings and furthers negative sentiment toward the DC brand as a whole with their treatment of these characters.

We still don’t know what the DCU will look like under the new leadership. James Gunn is doing as much damage control as possible on social media while also juggling coming up with a plan. I don’t envy his position.

Whatever happens in the DC Cinematic future it seems like DC will be working an uphill battle to regain confidence from its strongest critics.

That’s all for now.