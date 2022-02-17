Michael Keaton’s NEW Batman Costume

Michael Keaton is set to return to the role of Batman in the upcoming movie for The Flash and for Batgirl. The Flash movie is well on its way to release with filming now underway for the Batgirl movie. We have been seeing PLENTY of leaks from this movie with us catching glimpses of Batman and Robin art and the official Batgirl costume. Now, we’re going even further with this new image of Michael Keaton’s updated Batman costume.

The costume looks a lot like the original with some updates here and there. The new Batman costume looks really good and I love the return to the black and yellow of the 90’s. This photo DOES remind me that Michael Keaton looks like a fairly short Batman tho standing at only 5’9. I’m not one to talk…

Anyway, what do you think of the new Batman costume?

That’s all I got for this one. Let me know what you guys think in the comments.

I’ll check you guys later, peace.