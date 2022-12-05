5 of the Best Movies About Weddings

Do you like watching movies online? Many people like streaming services that allow them to watch movies, documentaries, concerts, and other types of content. It’s an excellent way to pass the time, blow off some steam after a long day at work, and spend time with family or friends.

If you’re planning to get married and are in the mood to watch some movies about marriage on the streaming service of your choice, what are some of the best flicks to check out?

Here’s a look at some of the best wedding-related movies available on streaming platforms.

Runaway Bride

This classic features Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. In the 1999 movie, Roberts’ character, Maggie Carpenter, is labeled a runaway bride because she stranded not one, not two, but three men at the altar. Gere’s character, Ike Graham, plays a journalist who finds himself reporting on Carpenter’s impending fourth trip down the aisle. He’s confident she’ll ditch the fourth spouse-to-be like she did the previous three. He soon develops feelings for Carpenter. Find out how things turn out. You can find the flick on Netflix.

My Best Friend’s Wedding

This is another wedding flick you might want to check out. My Best Friend’s Wedding features an all-star cast including Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Dermot Mulroney, and Rupert Everett. You can check it out on Netflix, Prime Video, and other streaming platforms. It’s a case of two long-time friends making a pact. Specifically, Roberts’ character, Julianne Potter, and Michael O’Neal’s character, Dermot Mulroney, made a pact that they would marry one another if both were single by age 28. When Mulroney informs Potter that he is going to get married — shortly before the deadline they had agreed upon — Potter immediately has regrets. You can check out the flick to see if Potter could win O’Neal’s affection.

The Week Of

This Netflix original film stars comedians Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. You’ll get to see the wedding saga from the fathers of the bride and groom. While the two fathers have different worldviews, they’re forced to spend some quality time together the week leading up to their kid’s wedding ceremony. This comedic film has plenty of drama, so check it out if you want to see a wedding flick that’ll make you laugh.

Wedding Crashers

Before the Maroon 5 hit song “Sugar” debuted with its wedding-crashing theme, there was Wedding Crashers. The movie stars Owen Wilson as John and Vince Vaughn as Jeremy. The two men are divorce mediators by trade, and they have the uncanny mission of crashing weddings. Specifically, they’re interested in the receptions where they can get free food and drinks and meet women. You can find the movie on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, and other streaming platforms.

Destination Wedding

This movie features Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder. An anti-romance rom-com, Destination Wedding features two strangers whose paths cross as they’re both on their way to a California wedding. Neither one of them is interested in heading to the destination wedding. But something interesting happens between the strangers-turned-friends on the way to the event. You can watch the film on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other streaming platforms.

After watching some of these movies alone or with your significant other, you might be in the mood to plan the wedding or even buy your significant other a gift ahead of the big day.

If you’re thinking about doing the latter, how about something like a diamond tennis necklace, a necklace, a pair of earrings, or even a watch? Or maybe you’ll just want to sit around on an evening after work or over the weekend to watch some more wedding flicks on Netflix.