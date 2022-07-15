Chicago: NOPE Advance Screening Giveaway

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment

Hey Chicago! Would you like to see Nope,  starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer? Would you like to see it early and free? Grab your free passes now to see this movie in theaters for the advance screening. Hurry, these passes are first-come on a first-serve basis.

Daniel Kaluuya in Nope, written and directed by Jordan Peele.

Screening Details:

Downtown Chicago
Tuesday, July 19, 22
7pm

How To Get Your Pass:

Click Here To Grab Your Pass

About Thor Love and Thunder:

Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

Thor Love and Thunder Trailer:

Director:Jordan Peele
Writer(s): Jordan Peele
Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea
Nope will be in theaters July 22, 2022. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Comment with Facebook

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He freelances as a writer and video content creator for sites such as MovieTickets.com. Be sure to join the other 33K+ fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

View all posts by Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

You may like these posts