Dev Patel Crushes It at SXSW with “Monkey Man”

Hold onto your popcorn because SXSW just got a serious shot of adrenaline! We’re talking about the world premiere of “Monkey Man SXSW,” the directorial debut of none other than Dev Patel, the dude who stole our hearts in “Slumdog Millionaire.” And let me tell you, this ain’t your mama’s feel-good flick.

Patel’s not just directing and producing “Monkey Man,” he’s also the star, and let’s just say he throws down like nobody’s business! The movie itself? A brutal, emotional rollercoaster ride about a guy named Kid seeking revenge for his mom’s death. Think dark alleys, bloody brawls, and a whole lotta grit.

And guess what? Austin’s Paramount Theatre went absolutely apesh*t (pun intended) for it! The crowd went so wild, they practically gave Patel a standing ovation. Yeah, you heard that right. Standing. Ovation. For a first-time director! But here’s the thing: this movie wasn’t born with a silver spoon. Apparently, Patel poured his blood, sweat, and probably a few tears into making it. He even joked that people online were wondering if he’d fallen off the face of the earth! Well, consider him back and badder than ever.

Here’s the scoop on the film’s journey, straight from Patel’s mouth: shot in India’s biggest slum, Covid threw a major wrench in the works, and everything that could go wrong, well, went wrong. But then, enter superhero Jordan Peele! Yep, the comedic genius behind “Get Out” saw the potential in “Monkey Man” and swooped in like a cinematic savior. Peele even switched studios to help get this movie on the big screen!

Speaking of inspiration, Patel got the itch for action flicks after watching Bruce Lee movies as a kid. He wanted to create something raw, something real, something that showed the struggles and triumphs of the underdog. And that’s exactly what “Monkey Man” delivers. Patel himself? He describes the film’s protagonist, Kid, as someone who “doesn’t have a quip for every scenario, isn’t the biggest dude in the room, and doesn’t look like he’s going to win.” Sound familiar? That’s because Patel himself has probably felt like that underdog more than once.

But here’s the beauty of “Monkey Man”: it’s a story about overcoming those feelings, about finding strength in unexpected places, and about the power of unity. Plus, there’s some seriously mind-blowing action sequences that’ll have you on the edge of your seat. Oh, and did I mention Patel basically became a human action figure while filming? He broke his foot two weeks before shooting, then went on to break his hand during filming (you can even see the bandage in the movie!). Talk about dedication!

So, what’s the verdict? “Monkey Man” is a must-see for anyone who loves action, drama, and a good underdog story. Plus, seeing Dev Patel kick butt on screen? That’s worth the price of admission. Mark your calendars for April 5th because this movie is hitting theaters and it’s gonna be a knockout!

