Fast X adds Scott Eastwood to its cast

Fast X is continuing to add to its massive cast and we’re learning that actor Scott Eastwood is returning to the franchise! Scott plays the character Little Nobody and first made his debut in The Fate of The Furious film. Cinemablend is reporting about the Scott Eastwood casting news as follows:

Many of your favorites will be back for the penultimate entry, Fast & Furious 10, a.k.a. Fast X, including someone who skipped out on last year’s F9. Folks, Scott Eastwood’s Little Nobody is back in play for this upcoming movie. Having been introduced in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious as a government agent who was working closely with Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody, Little Nobody aided the Fast & Furious protagonists in their conflict against Charlize Theron’s Cipher.

This is remarkable news considering the number of actors already associated with the film. Fast X is welcoming newcomers Jason Momoa (who’s playing a villain), Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, and Alan Ritchson. We also have returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Sung Kang, Lucas Black, Cardi B, Bow Wow, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren, Ludacris, Michael Rooker, and more.