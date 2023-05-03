Chicago: Fast X Advance Screening Giveaway

Would you like to see Fast X, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening of Fast X. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.
About Fast X:
The end of the road begins. Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema’s most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.
Fast X Trailer:
Director: Louis Leterrier
Writer(s): Justin Lin & Dan Mazeau
Stars: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, with Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno
