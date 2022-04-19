Streets of Rage is getting a Movie

Sega is a name that generates attention in the video game world and, now, also in the film world. They are expanding their footprint in film after the success of the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise and will adapt another game into a movie. We’re learning from Deadline that the Streets of Rage video game franchise is getting prepared for a movie adaptation:

On the heels of its success with Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog films, SEGA has another franchise coming to the big screen with beat ’em up game Streets of Rage getting the film treatment, sources tell Deadline. Derek Kolstad, who created the John Wick action franchise and penned the Bob Odenkirk actioner Nobody, wrote the script on spec. Streets of Rage, developed and published by SEGA, first launched in 1991 via the Genesis home video game console. The side-scroller follows former police offers who battle a crime syndicate. Since the debut game, the Streets of Rage franchise has spawned sequels across numerous gaming platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The franchise’s latest title, Streets of Rage 4, was released in April 2020 and has sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide.

You had me at Derek Kolstad. Nobody and John Wick are among the leading action franchises and to hear him involved with this project excites me. I am curious to see how they adapt this into a movie. Will this be a comedy like Sonic the Hedgehog or are they aiming for something more grounded and edgy?

Either way, it’s exciting news and I can’t wait to learn more.