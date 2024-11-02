Thought-Provoking Interview with Filmmaker behind New Movie “GODLESS”

“Godless” is a new faith-based political drama from director and co-writer Michael Ricigliano. When politics and the Catholic Church collide can there be a meeting of the minds? And souls?

No issue off limits.

Ricigliano doesn’t shy away from hotly debated topics in this story as timely as today’s news headlines. He also doesn’t presume to tell his audience how to feel about these widely controversial issues, either.

Ricigliano knows from both sides here.

Ricigliano is Catholic and is from a family rooted in politics. He talked about this and more recently on my YouTube Channel.

Here’s our thoughtful, and thought-provoking, conversation:

“Godless” opened November 1 in select theaters across the US. Keep an eye out for it coming to a video platform near you.

Video Review of the classic 1970s Basketball Dramedy “FAST BREAK”!

On my YouTube Channel now @ this link:

“‘THE QUICK FLICK CRITIC’ Reviews & Interviews”: “FAST BREAK” SLAM DUNKS on PC!!