Unpacking the Mysteries of FROM Season 3 with Pegah Ghafoori

If you’re a fan of FROM and have been caught up in the twists and turns of Season 3, then you’ve definitely noticed Pegah Ghafoori (One Must Wash Eyes) and her character, Fatima, taking some big, bold steps this season. Fatima has gone from a supporting player to a full-blown centerpiece, facing dark, supernatural situations and balancing her fears with a lot of heart. Pegah herself brings an energy to the role that has fans captivated—especially as she navigates this season’s emotional, psychological, and sometimes downright bizarre landscape.

In our recent chat, Pegah opened up about what it’s like to dive so deeply into a character like Fatima. From making sense of the eerie themes in FROM to handling some “intense” scenes with the iconic Harold Perrineau, she doesn’t hold back. And yes, we touched on those infamous numbers “4” and “7” that fans keep spotting on social media posts from the cast. Let’s just say, Pegah had no clue about the secret message some fans think she’s sending out.

Bringing Fatima’s Fear to Life

When I asked her about Fatima’s intense journey this season, Pegah admitted that the role required a lot of “soul-searching.” The fear and doubt Fatima experiences isn’t just spooky background noise; it’s something she’s had to internalize and deliver with authenticity. For Pegah, part of that preparation meant diving into her own fears, as she put it, “figuring out where my fears would come from and how they would come out.”

And let’s talk about the infamous “garbage” scene. Fatima has one of those “what-am-I-eating?” moments in Season 3. Was that really a pile of leftovers from the craft services table? Turns out, it was cake, Pegah revealed with a laugh. While the scene might look gritty on-screen, behind the scenes, she’s getting a little treat—no mysterious prop food required.

What’s the Deal with Numbers 4 and 7?

If you’ve been eagle-eyed on social media, you might have noticed cast members posting with the numbers “4” and “7” in the background. Are they just numbers? Or part of a grand FROM conspiracy theory? Pegah was genuinely surprised when I brought it up. “What cast photos? What numbers?” she laughed, clearly unaware of the hype building around these digits. For the record, she’s not planting any Easter eggs, but she respects the fans’ enthusiasm: “Some of these theories…they’re pretty intense!”

Who Would She Play if Not Fatima?

One question that really got her thinking was which FROM character she’d love to play if she wasn’t Fatima. Her answer? A Victor and Jade love child! Yes, you read that right. Pegah thinks it would be “so much fun” to embody the wild mix of Jade’s conspiracy-fueled mind and Victor’s mysterious, eerie demeanor. Just imagine that character running around, diving into weird theories with a dose of unexpected charm. Now that would be something to see!

What’s Next for Fatima?

As we tiptoe around spoilers, Pegah hinted that Fatima’s storyline could hold even more surprises for us—especially when it comes to her character’s much-debated pregnancy. Fans are already speculating wildly about what this means for her future on the show, with theories ranging from the realistic to the supernatural. And while she kept her lips tightly sealed on specifics, Pegah did say with a smirk, “Be careful what you wish for.” So, it looks like whatever happens, it’s bound to keep us all on edge.

Fan Theories Galore

Pegah revealed she’s had to “step away a bit” from fan forums and social media because of the sheer volume of theories and opinions out there. But she admits some fans might actually be onto something. Whether they’re intentionally or accidentally getting it right, she finds the whole fan response “entertaining.” One thing’s for sure, FROM is leaving us all guessing—and sometimes, our guesses hit closer to the mark than we’d think.

Behind the Scenes with Harold Perrineau

On a more personal note, Pegah shared a memorable moment from working alongside Harold Perrineau, who’s known for his powerful screen presence as Boyd Stevens. After wrapping up a particularly intense scene, Harold gave Pegah a heartfelt compliment. She was too humble to share the details but said it was a moment that left her feeling validated and inspired. Pegah calls Harold “the sweetest,” and you can tell the respect is mutual.

What’s Pegah Ghafoori’s Hope for Fatima?

While Pegah keeps most of her predictions and hopes for Fatima’s future under wraps, she does hint that she’s thrilled about the direction her character is taking. Fatima’s storyline isn’t just a side plot; it’s becoming a focal point of FROM Season 3, with a balance of raw emotion and tough choices that Pegah is more than ready to take on. “I want her to keep going in this crazy direction,” Pegah says. And as fans, we’re here for every twist and turn.

As we wrapped up, it was clear that Pegah is fully in tune with FROM fans and their love for theorizing about the show’s most puzzling mysteries. Whether it’s Fatima’s surprising path or those ever-mysterious numbers “4” and “7,” Pegah remains as excited as we are to see what’s next. So, if you’ve been on the fence about catching up on FROM Season 3, Pegah Ghafoori’s performance might just give you the nudge you need. Catch it now and see Fatima in all her glory—cake scenes and all.