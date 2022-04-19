We Own This City Shows Baltimore’s Finests’ Corruption

We Own This City is the upcoming show set to debut on HBO Max from the makers of The Wire. The show, naturally, takes place in Baltimore and gives us a new look at the dynamics of the local police and crime. The show boasts a cast that includes Wunmi Mosaku, and Jamie Hector and is led by Jon Bernthal.

The Wire is one of the greatest shows on television. We Own This City looks like it will draw inspiration from the wire with a sprinkle of Vic Mackey from The Shield. The Shield is also one of the greatest shows on television and this seems like a perfect marriage of ideas.

Jon Bernthal continues to impress me with his range. I love the tension I see in this trailer with his character and the evolution of his career. It looks like we see him at different points of his career and in the end, he’s in jail. I can’t wait to see his story unfold when it premieres on HBO Max on April 25th.