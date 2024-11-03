Piece by Piece Review: A Block-Building Portrait of Pharrell’s Life

In Piece by Piece, Morgan Neville crafts an animated biographical documentary that is both inventive and poignant, paying tribute to Pharrell Williams in a way that is as vibrant and boundless as the artist himself. Through the delightful medium of Lego animation, Neville explores Pharrell’s life journey from his humble beginnings in Virginia Beach to his monumental influence across music, fashion, and activism. Co-produced by The Lego Group, Tremolo Productions, Pharrell’s I Am Other, and Pure Imagination Studios, this Universal Pictures-backed venture marks the fifth theatrical Lego-based film. What sets it apart, however, is its deep dive into the creative mind of Pharrell, brought to life through the colorful and modular world of Lego.

Premise:

The film opens with a candid exchange between Pharrell and Neville, where Pharrell explains his vision of recounting his life through Lego animation—a metaphor for how he sees life itself: as an ever-evolving construction made of pre-existing pieces. This lens immediately draws viewers into Pharrell’s uniquely vibrant perspective, immersing them in a world where imagination and reality coexist harmoniously. Neville captures Pharrell’s sincerity, his warmth, and the unassuming wisdom that has shaped his career in an unexpected but fitting way. The result is a story told in a manner that feels as fresh as Pharrell’s music sounds.

The narrative kicks off in the Atlantis housing projects in Virginia Beach, where Pharrell’s story begins. Here, the animation effectively illustrates Pharrell’s synesthesia, an attribute that makes his life’s soundtrack visible in beautiful, swirling colors. Neville, known for emotionally intelligent documentaries (*Won’t You Be My Neighbor?*), brings a tender touch to Pharrell’s recollections of his childhood. The animation style conveys his synesthetic music experience through mesmerizing, shifting hues that symbolize the sounds that shaped his early inspirations, such as Stevie Wonder.

Pharrell’s collabs:

From his friendship with Chad Hugo and their journey as The Neptunes to their breakthrough collaboration with Teddy Riley, Piece by Piece moves smoothly through Pharrell’s early career milestones. Neville keeps the film light-hearted, yet there is an underlying respect for the challenges Pharrell faced. Pharrell’s early struggle for creative independence and his work with future icons like Missy Elliott, Pusha T, and Timbaland are rendered with a playful yet reverent touch that highlights his impact on shaping the music landscape.

Snoop Dogg and other artists:

A standout moment in the film is Pharrell and Hugo’s collaboration with Snoop Dogg on “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” The Lego animation portrays their brainstorming sessions with whimsical charm, interspersing scenes of Pharrell’s characteristic humility with Snoop Dogg’s colorful persona. This sequence captures the joy and camaraderie that Pharrell brings to his collaborations, which many of the other artists—including Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, and Jay-Z—touchingly describe as a unifying force. Each contributor, represented in their unique Lego avatars, speaks to Pharrell’s ability to draw out their best qualities and his role as a bridge-builder in the industry.

As Pharrell moves into his solo career, beginning with the release of “Frontin’,” Neville showcases the artist’s drive to expand his influence beyond music, into fashion and even skateboarding culture. Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club brand and Ice Cream footwear are depicted with humorous yet heartfelt acknowledgment of his creative energy, though there is a subtle critique of his tendency to spread himself thin. Neville thoughtfully addresses this side of Pharrell, adding a layer of introspection to the otherwise playful documentary. His wife Helen’s reflections on their relationship add emotional depth, portraying Pharrell as a man still grappling with balance in his life, despite his successes.

Dares to speak about important issues:

The film takes a surprisingly grounded turn with Pharrell’s reflection on his work with the Despicable Me series, particularly the global success of his song “Happy.” Lego animations of fans from all over the world dancing to “Happy” echo the song’s infectious positivity, bringing the documentary to life with real-world charm. Pharrell’s tearful reaction to Oprah’s praise is recreated in Lego form, a moment that could easily have felt gimmicky but instead becomes touching and genuine. It reminds audiences of the vulnerable artist behind the cultural phenomenon.

One of Piece by Piece’s most powerful sequences is Pharrell’s exploration of his role as a cultural figure in the context of social justice, particularly his involvement in Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” a song that became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement. Neville handles these heavier themes with respect and thoughtfulness, juxtaposing Pharrell’s buoyant personality with his profound commitment to advocating for social change. The choice to address police brutality and racial inequality elevates the film, offering a testament to Pharrell’s growth as an artist with a platform and a mission.

Overall:

Piece by Piece is a fitting tribute to an artist who has inspired others to dream, create, and build in their own lives. The film, much like Pharrell’s career, is an amalgamation of vibrant colors, joyful energy, and unshakeable optimism. Though it may not delve deeply into the full complexity of Pharrell’s experiences, it captures his spirit in a way that is celebratory, sincere, and ultimately inspiring.

Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Setting/Theme - 7/10 7/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

Rewatchability - 5/10 5/10 Overall 7.2/10 7.2/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)