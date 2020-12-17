“Nobody” (2021) Trailer makes it clear: This is Somebody you do NOT want to F#*% with!

Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all.

Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody.

When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away.

The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov, Amazon’s McMafia)—and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Nobody is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry), from a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the John Wick franchise, and co-stars legendary Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father and multi-hyphenate musician-actor RZA as Hutch’s brother, whose own hidden talents aid Hutch in his quest for vengeance.

The film is produced by Kelly McCormick, p.g.a, and David Leitch, p.g.a., the filmmakers of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde, for their company 87North, by Braden Aftergood, p.g.a. (Hell or High Water, Wind River), for his Eighty Two Films, and by Bob Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (Hulu’s PEN15) for Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. The film is executive produced by Derek Kolstad, Marc S. Fischer, Annie Marter and Tobey Maguire.

Genre: Thriller Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksey Serebryakov and Christopher Lloyd Director: Ilya Naishuller Writer: Derek Kolstad Producers: Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Braden Aftergood, Bob Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero Executive Producers: Derek Kolstad, Marc S. Fischer, Annie Marter, Tobey Maguire

Trailer Review

Ever been so pissed off that you just wanted to completely “go off”? Punch some abhorrent a-hole right in the mouth? Kick a despicable dirtbag squarely in the scrotum? Of course, the vast majority of us never actually do these things. Thank God.

But what if?

What if, for one maniacal moment, you were granted an accountability immunity pass? Suddenly, you have the unbridled freedom to proceed unchecked and unhinged, unleashing serious savagery upon the creeps who crap on your life and the lives of those you love? Would you do it?

Hutch Mansell sure as hell would. And he does so by way of gruesome gore and gleeful guile in the forthcoming frenetic action fable “Nobody”. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) manifests as Mansell, a seemingly mild-mannered milquetoast whose talent to take out the subhuman trash of the world is reawakened in the wake of a threat to his family’s safety.

As the recently released trailer hollers at high decibel, “Nobody” promises to provide plenty of flying fists, crippling kicks, shoot ’em ups and calamitous car chases, reasonably sufficient to satisfy those who buzz on high octane chills, thrills and spills. The potential prodigious pay off of action thriller pedigree performing and producing here, including co-star Connie Nielsen (“Wonder Woman”), producers Kelly McCormick and David Leitch (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”) and Exec Producer Tobey Maguire (the silver screen’s “Spiderman”), foretells an adrenaline fix befitting the fanatical come the scheduled theater release date of February 26, ’21.

