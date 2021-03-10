Movies coming to HBO Max in 2021

We’re just 10 days away from the unbelievably hyped ‘Zac Snyder’s Justice Leauge’ on HBO Max. Ever since 2017 fans demanded #ReleaseTheSnyderCut throughout the internet. This due to director Zack Snyder having to step away from the project mid-production due to personal reasons. Even though it seemed like a nerd’s pipe dream, it is actually about to happen. Releasing on HBO Max as a four-part mini-series at one hour apart, it’s part of WarnerMedia’s initiative to release blockbuster movies on its streaming service at the same time as the theatrical release. All due to the ongoing pandemic. As some of you may not get access to HBO Max or its content, either due to living abroad or othervise. You can always use a VPN such as NordVPN. With NordVPN you can easily re-route your IP-address, so it looks like your accessing HBO Max from the US.

Buy NordVPN now and get a discount here.

With that said, what are some movies to look forward to on HBO Max in 2021?

Godzilla vs. Kong

March 31

Movie history’s most famous monsters go head-to-head in this mash-up movie. Lots of roaring, lots of destruction and lots of kaiju goodness. Is there a story? I’m sure there is but I honestly don’t think anybody is going to watch this movie for a deep, touching narrative.

Mortal Kombat

April 16

It’s not the first time this iconic video game series has made it to the silver screen, but it sure seems to be the most brutal outing. This R-rated fight-fest centers on, to keep it short, a fighting tournament to the death that takes place between different realms. Expect a lot of blood and brutality with the oh-so classic “Finnish Him”.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

May 16

Angelina Jolie stars in this adaptation of Michael Koryta’s thriller novel. It follows Jolie’s character as she has to protect a teenager who witnessed a brutal crime as the teen is pursued by assassin’s that go out of their way to kill him.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

June 4

The third installment in ‘The Conjuring’ series comes to HBO Max in June. The series leads Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson returns to reprise their roles in this James Wan directed third outing. If you’re into these movies you can expect a lot of the same creepiness and jump scares.

In The Heights

June 18

This musical penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda is based on his first outing on Broadway. It centers around the neighborhood Mirandra grew up in and is directed by Jon M. Chu of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘Step Up Fame’.

Space jam: A New Legacy

July 16

It’s a sequel to the cult classic from the 90’s starring Michael Jordan. Jordan is replaced by non-other than LeBron James and with far superior CGI. Let’s hope nostalgia holds up and this is a three-pointer.

The Suicide Squad

August 6

I think we all wish we could forget 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad’. But with that said, James Gunn might be the savior of this series in this soft reboot. If ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is any hint of what Gunn can do in the comic book space, things are looking up.

The Many Saints of Newark

September 24

This is the long-awaited prequel film to the legendary series ‘The Sopranos’. It centers around Christopher’s (Michael Imperioli) Father Dickie Moltisanti. It even stars late actor James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini as Tony Soprano himself.

Dune

October 1

One of the most beloved sci-fi books ever written gets the silver screen treatment for the second time. This time by none other than Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner: 2049, Arrival, Prisoners). Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac among others.

Matrix 4

December 22

The legendary film series returns once again. Lana Wachowski is back in the director’s chair and the original cast is back as well. Keanu Reeves has had an upswing in later years with the John Wick franchise so it’s safe to say that his fit for fight for another action epic.

Don’t forget to check out NordVPN here and get 68% off.