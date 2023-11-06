David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived Trailer Shows Incredible Harry Potter Story

“Being a stuntman is the best job in the world,” starts David Holmes at the start of the trailer for his upcoming documentary. It’s surprising to hear. After all, so many fans know what comes next. The former stunt performer suffered a spinal injury during the production of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows after working in the film franchise since its inception. While his story has been no secret, it’s often not the first you think of when you remember Harry Potter. Fortunately, that’s about to change. David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived has revealed the official trailer for the upcoming HBO documentary, and this is one that you won’t want to miss.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived Trailer Shows Behind-The-Scenes Potter and More

David Holmes began his stuntman journey in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. His first entry into the franchise was as a barely featured Slytherin beater, but he quickly became the stunt double for the titular character, played by Daniel Radcliffe.

The Harry Potter films are filled with adventure. From the intense Quidditch scenes to running from dark wizards, it was certain that no young lead actor would be able to take so many risks on camera. So, David, like so many stunt performers before him, stepped up to film the most intense and challenging scenes. And he did so spectacularly because nobody would have guessed that it wasn’t Harry Potter himself.

Things changed for David while filming an explosion scene for Deathly Hallows. He was pulled back quickly in what is called a “jerk back” stunt and was launched into a wall. He broke his neck, becoming paralyzed from the chest down. Tragic work accidents happen every day, and the trailer for David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived promises to dive into just how much they impact us. Despite the life-changing injury, David has been able to continue creating a life full of love and adventure.

Documentary To Show Genuine Relationships and Behind The Scenes

The documentary will focus on the accident, showcasing the aftermath of what happened. But most importantly, it will show the incredible career, both pre and post-accident, that he has led. He didn’t just show up every day, do his work, and go home. He built a “lasting friendship” with Radcliffe and many other cast and crew members, who will be featured in new footage and behind-the-scenes footage from filming.

I’m not usually one to gravitate toward documentaries. However, this one looks to take on such a moving and sentimental story, showing the true friendships that can grow from workplaces and life-altering incidents. The Harry Potter franchise has changed millions of lives around the world, and it seems only fair to turn our focus to David Holmes in thanks for the part that he played in the Wizarding World. Whether you’re a Potter fan or not, the lessons learned will make it worth watching.

You can watch David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived on HBO and Max when it premiers on November 15th, 2023. Will you be watching? Let us know your thoughts on the trailer in the comments below!