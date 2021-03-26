Welcome to The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad trailer was just released and has just been released and it is IMPRESSIVE.  Check out the trailer below:

This is a very different tone than what we’ve seen in the past and looks incredibly funny and unique. Gone are the extreme goth looks of the Ayer-era and now we have something a bit more Gunn. I plan on doing a trailer reaction on this one soon but what do you think about the shift in tone? Are you happy with this in light of the Snyder-era ending?

