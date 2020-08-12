I think for a lot of people part of growing up and making a successful life for yourself means living in a nice house in a quiet suburban neighborhood. A dream for some. For others, it can be an anxiety ridden, scary place filled with the fears of a variety of people that live within a seemingly peaceful community. Lots of movies over the years have shown us that crazy people and serial killers love to live in these areas. I guess they feel that it may be the best place to hide and live under the radar. The Dark End Of The Street is one of those movies that shows that life in suburbia isn’t always as picturesque as it may seem.

THE GOOD

The acting was great in this film. It was almost like I was just walking through a neighborhood and watching these people interact and things unfolding in real time. Each story drew me in and left me wanting to know more about their particular situation. I was invested in all the characters and wanted to help them with their issues.

THE BAD

Although I liked all the different stories, I felt like there were too many of them. The movie is only 70 minutes long and I feel like I needed more time to get to know them better. Also, usually movies like this have one central focus or plot that all the stories lead up to. I mean there kind of was one but I didn’t feel like it all tied in together in the end.

OVERALL

I did enjoy watching this movie so I would recommend that you watch and judge for yourself. This was director Kevin Tran’s first feature film and I think he did a great job. Not fast paced at all, but characters were enjoyable and kept me intrigued throughout. Definitely would be up to watching a part 2 of this movie to get more background on the characters and also to maybe get closure on things that left me hanging.