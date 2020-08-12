Jamie Foxx Says “Everybody’s Gonna Get It” In His New Comedy Special

Jamie Foxx is a multi-talented star who can practically do it all. Recently, more people may recognize Foxx for his films, television and musical talent. However, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Foxx has an equally stellar track record as a stand up comedian. His previous comedy specials include Straight from the Foxxhole (1993), I Might Need Security (2002) and Jamie Foxx Unleashed: Lost, Stolen and Leaked! (2003) During a press roundtable event, Jamie Foxx was asked if he had a comedy special in the works. Here’s what he had to say.

Jamie Foxx Interview

Jamie Foxx: I actually setup a stage at my house to work on my jokes. These Covid jokes… When I tell you…and my impersonations!

Foxx proceeded to be his comedic self in doing a hilarious impersonation of Dave Chappelle and even President Trump.

Jamie Foxx: I’m not playing with them! Plus I’ve got a chip on my shoulder because every time they be talking about funny people, they act like they done forgot. I’m gonna tear all they asses up. Everybody’s gonna get it. Everybody!

Well this isn’t the first time for Foxx to announce his comeback to stand up comedy. Back in early 2019 he announced that he was going to do a comedy tour to Essence Magazine. More than likely, due to the current pandemic, Foxx would’ve had to put those touring plans on hold. However, it’s great to hear that he’s still working on fresh and relevant material. Maybe with this new Netflix film, Project Power, Foxx will work his way into a nice payday with Netflix to land a similar comedy special offer as his comedic colleagues Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.