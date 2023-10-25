Malibu Horror Story Review: Creepy True Crime and Found Footage

A documentary crew search for clues in a sacred cave where four popular Malibu teens mysteriously disappeared years before without a trace. They believe the disappearance has a supernatural element to it so they hope to gather evidence that would be impossible to deny. After a rough cut of the film is reviewed which includes footage from the teen’s video camera that was recovered from the supposed crime scene, the editor, Jessica (played by Rebecca Forsythe), discovers new footage that starts right where the clear footage left off. All hell breaks loose after that. I love found footage horror, so I was looking forward to watching this movie. This one was a bit different but in a good way. Read on for my Malibu Horror Story review.

THE GOOD Parts Of This Malibu Horror Story Review:

I like the way this movie was set up. They did a good job of explaining what was happening when they realized that the creature attacking the missing teens was a Skinwalker and it was creepy AF. I thought everything flowed well. There is a lot of creepy imagery throughout the movie and moments that keep you on edge. There were several jump scares that had me spooked. The acting was decent. There was a moment when I thought the movie was about to end and I thought they could have done a better job with the final scene, but it ended up turning around and I was happy with how it ended.

THE BAD Within This Malibu Horror Story:

Some of the scenes were predictable but it didn’t take away from my enjoyment of the movie in its entirety.

OVERALL

Malibu Horror Story did a good job of combining true crime with found footage horror so if you are a fan of either one then you should check this out. This is a fun and spooky flick. You can catch it in select theatres starting October 20, 2023.