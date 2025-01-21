WWE Raw Results: Big Wins and Rivalries Heat Up

Monday Night Raw streamed live on Netflix on January 20, 2025, delivering an action-packed night of wrestling. Hosted at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, the event brought major stars, intense rivalries, and thrilling matches to the WWE Universe. With commentary by Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, alongside guest commentator John “Bradshaw” Layfield during a key match, fans were treated to a night of surprises and dramatic developments.

Highlights and Major Moments

The evening kicked off with chaos as Nia Jax attacked Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley backstage, setting the tone for their ongoing feud. Later, Jey Uso electrified the crowd during his entrance, only to have his segment interrupted by the dominant Gunther, heightening the excitement for their upcoming clash at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Additional appearances from Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Lyra Valkyria, and CM Punk added to the show’s star power.

Match Results and Recap

Here’s a breakdown of the matches and their outcomes from this week’s WWE Raw:

Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston w/Xavier Woods



Rey Mysterio opened the night with a strong performance, defeating Kofi Kingston via pinfall.

Bayley vs. Nia Jax



Nia Jax dominated Bayley in their match, earning a victory by pinfall. Following the win, Jax brawled with Rhea Ripley, setting the stage for their highly anticipated showdown at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

PENTA vs. Pete Dunne

In a hard-hitting contest, PENTA emerged victorious, securing a win over Pete Dunne via pinfall.

Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective w/Sonya Deville

Despite interference from Sonya Deville, Damage CTRL defeated Pure Fusion Collective, continuing their winning streak.

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

The night’s main event featured a grueling battle between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Rollins claimed victory via pinfall, but a furious McIntyre attacked him post-match. Sami Zayn attempted to intervene on Rollins’ behalf but accidentally struck his ally, creating tension as the event closed.

A Night of Drama and Build-Up

The latest episode of WWE Raw on Netflix showcased the growing rivalries and compelling storylines heading into Saturday Night’s Main Event. With thrilling matches and shocking twists, this new chapter in WWE’s streaming era continues to captivate fans worldwide.

