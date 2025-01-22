The Best Movies Based on the NFL and the Super Bowl

One of the things about sports movies that makes them so enjoyable to watch is that they’re not completely about sport. Yes, you cheer on them as they overcome a struggle and put themselves (back) on the road to success, and that’s just it: it’s about the qualities the characters show to triumph over the odds.

Sports movies resonate with people. Whereas in life, a reward isn’t a dead cert for effort, in sports movies it does. It can be an actual victory or a moral one, but it resonates. Sports films allow the audience to embrace other themes as well, such as obsession, competition and social struggles. American football is one sport that has inspired plenty of movies. Here are some true-story movies based on the NFL and the Super Bowl.

American Underdog (2021)

“American Underdog” tells the story of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who went from working in a small grocery store to getting a shot in one of the most famous sporting leagues in the world. The film recounts how he met his now-wife, Brenda Paquin, and the early years of their relationship as the couple navigate life with their young children all while Warner chased his dreams.

People who know Warner’s story already will be relieved the film sticks closely to the script in terms of his life. When he finally got his big chance, Warner threw so beautifully and turned out to be the greatest undrafted player the game had ever seen. If you don’t already know the story, get ready for some tearjerking moments, too, as Warner’s in-laws-to-be really did die during a tornado that ripped through their home.

Invincible (2006)

“Invincible,” starring Mark Wahlberg, narrates the story of South Philadelphia bartender Vince Papale, who went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1976. At the time he tried out for the team, Papale wasn’t having much luck in life. A cut in budgets had seen him lose his job as a substitute teacher and his wife, thinking he’d never make anything of himself, had given up on him and divorced him. With nothing left to lose, he tries out for the Eagles and achieves his dream.

If you’re a fan of facts, whether it’s for putting on Super Bowl prop bets or because you’re NFL-mad, you’ll find this true-story pic is slightly looser with the facts. Papale played semi pro, so he had some playing experience behind him. He never scored a touchdown in an NFL game though, unlike the film would have you believe.

The Longest Yard (1974)

The original “The Longest Yard” stars Burt Reynolds, who himself was a former Florida State football player, and has been remade several times since then. Reynolds himself appears as a coach in the remake featuring Adam Sandler.

The film is all about a former NFL player expelled from the league for point shaving and then imprisoned for stealing a car and attacking two police officers. Inside the prison, a sadistic warden orders the player to put together a football to take on the guards (and get beaten by them).

Although the film is supposed to be a comedy, it’s more of a drama. There are some brutal moments and both the team of convicts and of guards are dislikeable. “The Longest Yard” is, however, entertaining and, in the lead role, Burt Reynolds shows why he was the man of the 1970s. The film also displays some neat cinematography and editing.

Jerry Maguire (1996)

“Jerry Maguire”, starring Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr and Renée Zellweger, is one of those movies mentioned that isn’t just about football. It’s about a sports agent who develops a mission statement demanding a more human approach to the business from his colleagues but then finds himself kicked out of the company and going it alone. The aimless Rod Tidwell (Gooding Jr) remains his only client. None of Maguire’s colleagues will join him. Only Zellweger does because her character is smitten with Maguire, but soon their marriage finds itself in trouble.

The experience teaches Maguire a lot about life, and he becomes increasingly cynical about the outside world. Although the film itself is supposed to be a romantic comedy, it’s more a drama and sees Cruise deliver one of the best performances of his life. The discontentment of Maguire in the film, not to mention the skill of the director, Cameron Crowe, to the storytelling, prevents the movie from becoming schmaltzy.

Football, NFL and the Super Bowl provide solid inspiration for making a good sports movie and have produced real-life stories good enough to make a big-screen account of them. Check them out if you’ve not already watched them and then, if you like college football-inspired stories, watch “Rudy.”