Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 7: Sauron’s Dark Master Plan Unfolds

If you’ve been waiting for The Rings of Power to truly get into the epic, high-stakes action, Episode 7 of Season 2 delivers. Right from the jump, the episode gives us Celembrimbor doing his best “everything’s fine” routine as he casually plays with mythril. But we all know nothing’s fine when Sauron is lurking in the background. This episode packs tension, chaos, and enough backstabbing to remind us why we love Middle-Earth’s mix of magic and mayhem.

The opening shot of Celembrimbor, finally working on the nine rings, feels almost innocent. But when Annatar—who we all know by now is Sauron in his “nice guy” disguise—throws in that creepy half-smile, it’s obvious the game is rigged. You can almost hear the “gotcha” moment as Sauron lets Celembrimbor heap praise on him for his “help,” all while weaving his dark magic into the rings. That’s our guy Sauron—deception is his love language.

Sauron: The Ultimate Chess Player

What really stands out in this episode is how Sauron doesn’t have to flex much to cause absolute destruction. As Eregion burns, the guy barely lifts a finger. Yet, the tension rises as he tells Celembrimbor that he actually enjoyed their time together. For a second, you kinda believe him—and that’s terrifying. Sauron’s evil isn’t just about power; it’s about manipulation, trust, and, well, betrayal on a cosmic scale.

The battle scenes are absolutely stunning. Those sweeping shots and gritty close-ups take you right into the chaos, feeling like The Two Towers redux with just a hint more hopelessness. When Elrond shows up in full Elvish armor, you know things are about to get real. But it feels too little too late, doesn’t it?

Elrond’s Return & The Dwarven Struggles

While we’re still reeling from Eregion’s devastation, we flip to the dwarves. King Durin has gone full corrupt dictator, thanks to the influence of his own ring of power. You can feel the tension as Prince Durin gears up for a rebellion, and Elrond’s arrival—despite being banished from all dwarven lands—only heightens the stakes.

The chemistry between Durin and Elrond hits all the right notes. When Elrond shows up in battle-ready armor asking for help, the weight of their friendship and duty is palpable. It’s these relationships that make Middle-Earth more than just a battleground—it’s personal, political, and emotional all wrapped into one.

Sauron’s Manipulations: The Long Con

Meanwhile, back in Eregion, the emotional gut punch comes as Celembrimbor begins to see through Sauron’s deception. That scene where he finally confronts Annatar, realizing who he really is, is nothing short of heartbreaking. After weeks of working nonstop under a literal spell, Celembrimbor’s kingdom is in ruins. You feel for the guy—he’s been played, and now, it’s too late.

And then comes the big twist. Sauron didn’t just use mythril to forge the rings of men—no, he used his own blood. It’s a gruesome, symbolic act that seals the rings’ dark destiny, and it leaves Celembrimbor broken, both physically and emotionally. The way Sauron slips away from direct confrontation while orchestrating the downfall of an entire realm is pure villainy at its finest.

A Battle of Two Towers Vibes

Elrond’s big moment comes when he rallies his armies to save Celembrimbor. The timing of this rescue feels like a nod to The Two Towers, where reinforcements arrive at dawn. But it’s not just the elves fighting—there’s Galadriel, sneaking through Orc camps like she’s auditioning for Metal Gear Solid. And, of course, Arondir’s epic entrance had me jumping off my seat in excitement.

The battle scenes are some of the best in the series so far. We even get to see Prince Durin don his battle armor, only for his own father to go full tyrant on the dwarves. The internal struggle within Khazad-Dûm is as intense as the war raging outside its walls.

Final Thoughts

Episode 7 of Rings of Power finally lets the stakes hit home, with Sauron’s manipulations reaching their peak. Celembrimbor’s tragic downfall, Elrond’s desperate mission, and Prince Durin’s rebellion all collide in an episode packed with emotional weight, stunning visuals, and the kind of high fantasy that keeps us hooked. Sauron’s long game isn’t just about power—it’s about turning trust into ruin, and Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 7 shows us just how deep his darkness runs.

So, yeah, Rings of Power is heating up. And if you haven’t caught onto the chaos yet, now’s the time to jump back in.

Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 7: Sauron’s Dark Master Plan Unfolds Acting - 9/10 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 10/10 10/10

Plot/Screenplay - 10/10 10/10

Setting/Theme - 9/10 9/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Rewatchability - 8/10 8/10 Overall 9.2/10 9.2/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)

Acting Cinematography/Visual Effects Plot/Screenplay Setting/Theme Watchability Rewatchability Summary: Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 7 turns up the heat with epic battles, Elrond’s return, and Sauron’s deadly manipulations. Celembrimbor’s heartbreaking downfall and Sauron’s dark magic take center stage in this action-packed episode. 4.6 Epic Battle