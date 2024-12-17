Is It Illegal to Use A VPN For Netflix

Today, more than ever, people are spending their time streaming entertainment content. Be it watching their favorite TV series or an online video, the average person spends over five hours online. One of the most well-known streaming services is Netflix. It has a giant pool of content, mostly movies and shows. Although it’s a paid service, it has quickly climbed to the top position.

But Netflix does not provide the same content in every place. It means that often, you may find yourself unable to play a title because it is blocked in your region. So, people use a VPN to bypass these restrictions and access content.

But is it legitimate to do so? If someone catches you, do you risk losing access to the service completely? We will explore the answer to this extremely common fear in greater detail below.

Is Streaming Netflix With A VPN Legal?

A direct answer to this question is that using a VPN for streaming on Netflix is perfectly legal. In fact, VPN is best for watching Netflix because it enhances your viewing choices. However, note that Netflix has stated in its user agreement that people are not allowed to use VPNs.

Netflix even tracks VPN usage and blocks the same if it detects it. So, by using a VPN, you are going against Netflix’s terms of service. If you are fine with it, then go ahead and stream your favorite content this way. After all, it is a much better option than piracy, which is fully illegal. Many users mistake VPN usage with streaming services like Netflix as a kind of piracy. But you must note that accessing the international catalog of the provider through a VPN is not the same as torrenting copyrighted material. It isn’t illegal in any way. So, doing so will not result in a civil or criminal lawsuit against you, regardless of where you are.

In fact, more than half of households today use VPNs for streaming. At the end of the day, if you are just using a VPN to watch your favorite shows without breaking any copyright laws, then you won’t land in trouble.

Will You Get Banned by Netflix For Using A VPN Service?

Netflix does not possess the authority to air particular shows and movies in certain countries. It is why the company bans VPN connections. But this in no way means that Netflix will ban you. The VPN you will use will replace your IP address. This means that it will appear that you are in another place.

This is a licensing issue. But it does not lead Netflix to get you into legal trouble. So, Netflix will not penalize you in any manner for accessing it through a VPN. Don’t be worried about seeing your account suspended or a similar problem.

But, if you are in a place where VPN usage is completely prohibited, accessing Netflix in this way will become problematic. You must not use a VPN to stream Netflix if you reside in the following places.

Iraq Turkmenistan North Korea Belarus

Why Does Netflix Not Prefer VPN?

Netflix shows are being streamed worldwide with the aid of VPN technology. No matter how strong the geo-blocks, a good paid VPN can effectively help you access content. If you look at the issue, there’s really no harm in allowing people to watch geo-restricted content. This is especially noteworthy in the case of Netflix, as it’s a paid subscription service.

So, even if you stream content with a VPN, you are not stealing anything. But a closer look at this issue will show you that the problem lies between the providers of Netflix and the streaming service. For instance, the BBC creates viewing to be accessed from their own paid channels. They do not wish a person sitting outside of the UK to get the content to watch for free.

Since Netflix has paid for this license, they have a duty to safeguard the requirements of the provider. The price of licenses ranges from low to high depending on how many subscribers are there in a specific country. The price of the global license makes Netflix block VPN by people.

How Does Netflix Determine Your Location

Netflix cannot know the precise physical location of your streaming device. This is because it does not collect GPS data to determine. It uses data like your account activity, device ID, and IP address, especially if you are a part of the Netflix Household.

This is exactly the technique that Netflix uses to block VPN connections. It sees the IP address and finds out whether it is linked to a VPN. If it becomes clear that you are using it, your IP address is deemed VPN-associated in the Netflix database. After this, the company blocks that address and various other IP addresses that come under the same host.

This is also one of the reasons why you should rely on VPNs with a huge server network. Such a VPN has server networks that are constantly updated. As a result, you can locate an address that will not be detected by Netflix and blocked.

Netflix uses yet another technique to spot your location. It checks for DNS and IP address mismatches. When the Netflix application overrides your DNS setup, it reveals your actual ISP server. This mismatch lets Netflix know very easily that you are using a VPN.

But you can get past this problem. Just make some changes in the network settings of your device. Alternatively, you can configure your VPN app on your router. Do not set it on your streaming device.

How to Choose A VPN to Securely Watch Netflix

A VPN is an essential tool to get the most out of Netflix. Using it is fully legal, and it also gives more protection while you are online. But you must choose the best VPN compatible with your streaming device to bypass geo-restrictions. Here are some points to consider:

1. Choose a VPN compatible with your device.

Always pick a VPN based on its compatibility with your streaming device. It will help you get the most from the geo-blocking abilities of the VPN. So, for example, if you stream Netflix on Firestick, choose a VPN that works well with your Fire TV device. Similarly, if you stream on your Android or iPhone, choose a VPN compatible with them.

2. The VPN should have an extensive server network

It’s essential for a VPN to have a reliable and extensive server network. It is especially important for streaming geo-restricted content. To view the library of another region on Netflix, your VPN should have a server in that specific region.

It’s better if you choose a VPN with streaming-optimized servers that give access to regional libraries. An extensive server network is also important for speed. A VPN service with a small number of servers quickly becomes overcrowded. It leads to slow speeds.

3. Choose a VPN with robust security and privacy features

VPNs protect your privacy online as you access content from all over the world. So, the VPN you choose must have strong privacy and security features. Some of the must-have features of this service include the following:

AES 256-bit encryption – It allows the VPN to keep your private information confidential all the time. Kill switch and leak protection – These features prevent your browsing data and real IP address from being exposed. The kill switch feature is crucial as it ensures the protection of your data. This happens even if you disconnect from the VPN. Support for the most secure protocols – The VPN you choose should lend support for the best security protocols. These include WireGuard, OpenVPN, and Lightway. No-logs policy – This policy ensures that the VPN will not log or record your browsing history. Ideally, choose a VPN with RAM-based servers. These erase everything as you restart your device.

4. Easy to use

Even the best VPN is of no use if you are unable to set up and use it for your needs. Always invest in a VPN service with apps for modern devices like Firestick, iOS, and Windows. Your VPN should have an app for your streaming device. This makes the entire setup process effortless.

Besides, the VPN should also have an easy-to-use interface. It should be preconfigured for a working state.

How to Use A VPN to Stream Netflix Shows

You now know the various essential features of a VPN. To use it for a secure Netflix streaming experience, follow these steps.

Sign up for your preferred VPN. Now, download the app of that VPN to your device where you want to stream Netflix. Use the app to connect to the server. Your location on Netflix will get modified now. Sign into Netflix and start streaming.

Summing up

Netflix does make efforts to prevent VPN usage. But that isn’t enough to put you into any legal trouble. If the OTP streaming service catches you, your usage of it will be restricted. Until now, Netflix has never ended the contract of anyone using a VPN to access content. The only exception is if you reside in a place where VPN usage is downright banned.