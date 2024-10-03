Ricky He Talks Kenny’s Evolution in FROM Season 3

Ricky He has become a standout in FROM as Kenny, the emotionally tormented yet strong deputy trying to keep the town and himself together. With FROM Season 3 delivering jaw-dropping moments and intense emotions, Kenny’s journey is one of the most compelling in the show. We recently caught up with Ricky He to dive deep into the evolution of Kenny and his relationship with Boyd Stevens (played by Harold Perrineau), as well as the weight of losing his mother, Tien-Chen, and stepping into a leadership role.

Kenny’s Evolution: From Deputy to Leader

In Season 1, Kenny was a supportive figure—Boyd’s dependable right-hand man, but now? He’s stepping up in a big way. Ricky He shared his thoughts on how Kenny’s character has evolved:

“Kenny’s realizing that he can’t run the diner the way his mom did. But he needs to fill that void in town, being the caretaker of the people.”

Kenny’s transformation into a leader was already hinted at in previous seasons, but Season 3 takes it to new heights. Ricky explained that even when Kenny handed in his badge in Season 2, he never truly stepped down. Instead, Kenny continues to take on more responsibility, ensuring that the town has what it needs to survive.

And what about Kenny’s relationship with Boyd? According to Ricky, Kenny’s bond with Boyd influences his growth:

“Their relationship has always been symbolic. Boyd’s still a father figure to Kenny, but this season, Kenny has to grow up and take on more of the leadership burden himself.”

The Emotional Weight of Grief

One of the most heart-wrenching arcs this season is Kenny’s grief over the loss of his mother, Tien-Chen. Ricky He shared how he prepared for these heavy emotional scenes, explaining that it was all about making the pain feel real.

“The hardest part was keeping it honest. In real life, people process grief in private. Kenny’s doing the same—he’s breaking down internally, but publicly, he’s putting on a brave face.”

Ricky talked about the importance of showing Kenny as someone trying to hold it all together while breaking inside. The character’s emotional journey resonates with anyone who’s ever faced deep loss. When asked what it was like to film those moments, Ricky admitted:

“I wanted Kenny’s struggle to be private. In public, he’s trying to say ‘I’m okay,’ but in reality, he’s holding back a tidal wave of grief.”

Navigating Leadership in Chaos

With Boyd stepping back from his usual role, Kenny finds himself thrust into the spotlight as a leader, and it’s a heavy burden. When asked about the challenges Kenny faces in keeping the town together, Ricky reflected on how leadership, particularly in such a chaotic environment, forces Kenny to make hard choices:

“Kenny has to decide: does he honor his mother’s spirit and step up to take care of everyone, or does he let the grief consume him? I think Kenny’s a far better person than I am—because, honestly, I don’t know if I could do it.”

Kenny’s strength comes from his ability to push forward, even when everything around him is falling apart. But Ricky’s portrayal makes it clear: Kenny’s not invincible, and his internal struggles are just as intense as the external threats looming over the town.

Working with Harold Perrineau (Boyd Stevens)

Of course, we couldn’t talk to Ricky without asking about what it’s like working alongside Harold Perrineau, who brings Boyd Stevens to life with such intensity. Ricky shared that Harold is more than just a colleague—he’s a mentor and a friend:

“Harold’s like a dream. We talk outside of filming, and it’s so crazy to think that this guy, this amazing actor, is one of my closest friends now. He’s given me so much advice about life and acting, and I’m so grateful for it.”

And while Harold hasn’t spilled the beans on the show’s deeper mysteries (we’re all still wondering why it’s called FROM), it’s clear that the bond between Boyd and Kenny is mirrored in real life with Ricky and Harold’s strong friendship.

Final Thoughts: Kenny’s Heroic Journey

Kenny’s story in FROM Season 3 is shaping up to be one of resilience and growth. As the town’s circumstances worsen, and Boyd steps back, Kenny’s stepping into the spotlight and taking on a leadership role that he never asked for but is determined to fill. Ricky He’s performance is raw and emotional, making Kenny one of the show’s standout characters this season.

“It’s a journey about balancing grief with responsibility. Kenny’s stronger than he thinks, but he’s human, and that’s what makes him so relatable,” Ricky said, as he reflected on Kenny’s arc.

Ricky He continues to deliver a powerful and nuanced performance, giving depth to a character caught between the duty to his town and the pain of losing the people closest to him. As FROM unfolds, Kenny’s journey will no doubt take us on a wild ride filled with heartbreak, hope, and hard choices.