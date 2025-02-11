WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Winners & Highlights – February 10, 2025

WWE Monday Night Raw returned on February 10, 2025, streaming live on Netflix from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. With WrestleMania 41 just two months away, Raw continued to build momentum, featuring thrilling matches, shocking returns, and major announcements.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee delivered the commentary, keeping fans engaged as superstars battled to secure their spots in upcoming marquee events like the Elimination Chamber.

Here’s everything that went down on WWE Raw.

Match Results and Highlights

Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Raw kicked off with high-energy tag team action as Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and IYO SKY faced off against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Despite Morgan and Rodriguez’s powerful offense, Kai and SKY controlled the pace, securing a pinfall victory after delivering their signature tandem offense.

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

In the second match, Bayley squared off against the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Both superstars showcased their resilience, but Bayley’s veteran experience gave her the edge. She clinched the win via pinfall, earning herself a spot in the upcoming Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) w/ Ivy Nile vs. The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) [Tag Team Championship Match]

The Creed Brothers, with Ivy Nile in their corner, challenged the dominant War Raiders for the WWE Tag Team Titles. The intense battle spiraled out of control when the Creeds attacked their opponents with the championship belts, leading to a disqualification. As a result, the War Raiders retained their titles, but the post-match chaos hinted that this feud was far from over.

Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul [Elimination Chamber Qualifier]

In the night’s main event, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio faced off against social media megastar and rising WWE talent Logan Paul. With a spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on the line, both superstars left it all in the ring. Despite Mysterio’s veteran tactics and agility, Logan Paul capitalized on a key opening to score a pinfall victory, becoming the fourth entrant in the Elimination Chamber alongside John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre.

Major Moments from Raw