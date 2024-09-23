Harold Perrineau Says Why FROM Season 3 Is BETTER Than Season 2

We recently sat down with Harold Perrineau, the talented lead actor from the hit MGM+ series FROM, to discuss the intense third season of the show. Harold shared some intriguing insights into what makes this season darker and more gripping than ever before.

Watch the full interview in the video below to hear more from Harold Perrineau as he dives deep into Boyd’s challenging journey and what viewers can expect from the upcoming episodes.

Harold Perrineau FROM Interview:

Evolving Tension and Darkness

When asked about how this season compares to the last, Harold described it as “really dark” and “insidious.” He elaborated on how the town itself acts like a bully, relentlessly tormenting the characters without reason. He shared, “It makes you mad. It breaks your heart. You just want to figure out how to get these people out of there.”

Perrineau also hinted that viewers might begin to dislike characters they once loved, as the unfolding chaos challenges their moral compass and pushes them to their limits.

Boyd’s Relentless Fight

As the central figure of the show, Boyd has always brought his A-game in protecting the town’s residents. Harold explained that this season, Boyd faces greater trials and continues to push harder. He said, “Boyd will keep going unless you stop him… and I don’t mean slow him down, I mean stop him.”

Harold’s portrayal of Boyd has been a standout for many fans, and this season promises to test Boyd’s mental and physical strength in ways we haven’t seen before.

Emotional Impact and Behind-the-Scenes Challenges

Harold opened up about the emotional toll of filming some of the darker scenes this season. He shared, “It was pretty difficult… especially with fewer ways to escape after a long day of shooting.” He reflected on how shooting in winter, with unpredictable weather, added another layer of challenge to an already intense production. Despite these obstacles, Harold expressed his love for the craft and how much he values the opportunity to dive deep into these complex roles.

Where to Watch FROM

For those unfamiliar with the show, FROM follows the residents of a nightmarish town where escape is impossible, and terrifying creatures roam the streets at night. The show blends elements of mystery, horror, and sci-fi, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. With each new season, the stakes are raised, and the secrets of the town become more chilling.

Currently, FROM is available to stream on MGM+. If you’re already subscribed to the service, you can dive into the eerie world of FROM right away. Don’t have MGM+ yet? You can subscribe directly through the platform or add it to your existing streaming services like Prime Video for easy access.

What’s Next?

If episode 1 left you reeling, make sure to stick around for more breakdowns. I’ll be here every week, diving into all the twists, turns, and horrors that FROM throws at us. Make sure to watch the rest of my FROM videos to catch up or rewatch your favorite moments. There’s so much more to uncover!

