FROM Season 3 Episode 1 Review: We Are So Back!

FROM Season 3 Episode 1 Review

FROM SPOILERS BELOW

FROM Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

This week’s episode kicks off with Tabitha waking up in a hospital in Camden, Maine. Confused and desperate, she sneaks out and eventually stumbles upon a church. Later, she finds an address written on Victor’s lunchbox, leading her to a house that turns out to be Victor’s father’s home.

Meanwhile, Jim and Kenny set out to find the lighthouse Tabitha had seen. Instead, they end up in a completely unfamiliar location and decide to camp there for the night. Back in town, the residents face a new crisis: their crops have gone bad, leaving farm animals as their only food source.

The monsters escalate their attacks, using the animals to lure the residents out of their homes. Boyd and Tian-Chen fall into a trap at the barn. In a heart-wrenching scene, Boyd is handcuffed by the monsters and forced to watch as they brutally torture Tian-Chen to death.

Review Thoughts:

This episode was exciting and it reminded me of the very first episode that got many fans hooked in Season one. The scares are just right, and the stakes only get higher which continue to raise the tension in this show. The characters are so well done that the deaths feel meaningful. This was very well done.

What’s Next?

If this episode left you reeling, make sure to stick around for more breakdowns. I’ll be here every week, diving into all the twists, turns, and horrors that FROM throws at us. Make sure to watch the rest of my FROM videos to catch up or rewatch your favorite moments. There’s so much more to uncover!

