Demonte Colony 2: Prepare to Be Haunted (Again)

Calling all horror fans! Demonte Colony 2, the spine-tingling sequel to the Tamil horror smash hit, is coming to haunt your living room on ZEE5 Global from September 27th. Get ready for vengeful spirits, shocking twists, and enough chills to last you all spooky season.

Remember that time you borrowed your buddy’s lucky hat and everything went south? Well, in Demonte Colony 2, things get way worse than a bad hair day. This sequel picks up where the first film left off, following a group of friends who, let’s just say, made a bad decision. They tried to steal a cursed golden chain. Big mistake. Now, a vengeful ghost is out for blood (and some serious bling).

Prepare to Scream

Demonte Colony 2 isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s packed with jump scares, creepy visuals, and enough suspense to make you want to sleep with the lights on. But hey, at least you can stream it from the comfort of your couch, with a friend (or ten) by your side.

Don’t let the terror fool you – Demonte Colony 2 is also a good time. The story’s packed with action and suspense, and the performances are killer (pun intended). Arulnithi steals the show (in a double role, no less!), and Priya Bhavani Shankar is a scream queen waiting to happen.

More Than Just Spooks: A Legacy of Horror

Demonte Colony 2 isn’t just a sequel – it’s an event. This film builds on the first movie’s success, delivering even more scares and thrills. It’s a must-watch for fans of Tamil horror and anyone who enjoys a good fright.

Catch Demonte Colony 2 on ZEE5 Global on September 27th

So, dim the lights, grab some popcorn (or maybe a stress ball), and get ready to be haunted. Demonte Colony 2 premieres exclusively on ZEE5 Global on September 27th. Don’t miss it – unless you like sleeping soundly, which is, like, totally boring anyway.

Head over to the ZEE5 Global app (available on basically every device) and prepare to face your fears (and maybe some vengeful spirits).