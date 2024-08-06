Trap Review: Josh Harnett Is Creepy In This Tense Thriller

M. Night Shyamalan‘s latest venture, Trap, attempts to blend the conventional serial killer narrative with his signature psychological thrills. With a stellar cast featuring Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Alison Pill, the film promises a roller-coaster ride of tension and intrigue. However, while it boasts some memorable moments and strong performances, the film doesn’t entirely escape from its own pitfalls.

The plot centers around Cooper Adams (Josh Hartnett), who appears to be a doting father taking his daughter, Riley (Ariel Donoghue), to a pop concert. The narrative quickly pivots as the audience discovers that Cooper is, in fact, a notorious serial killer known as the Butcher. The FBI, led by profiler Dr. Josephine Grant (Hayley Mills), is hot on his trail. The tension mounts as Cooper attempts to evade capture, all while managing the complexities of his dual identity and relationship with his daughter.

The Good:

Josh Hartnett delivers a compelling portrayal of Cooper Adams, effortlessly oscillating between the facade of a loving father and the cold, calculated demeanor of a serial killer. Ariel Donoghue’s portrayal of Riley provides a heartwarming counterbalance to Hartnett’s sinister character. Saleka Shyamalan, playing pop star Lady Raven, brings a genuine sense of vulnerability and resilience to her role, particularly in the high-stakes interactions with Cooper. Alison Pill’s portrayal of Rachel, Cooper’s wife, adds depth to the narrative, while Hayley Mills as Dr. Josephine Grant gives a standout performance, anchoring the FBI’s side of the story with gravitas.

Shyamalan’s direction is meticulous, particularly in the way he builds tension. The claustrophobic scenes within the concert venue and the subsequent chase sequences are masterfully crafted, keeping the audience on edge. The use of lighting and shadow effectively underscores the film’s darker themes, while the concert scenes are vibrant and energetic, offering a stark contrast to the sinister undertones of the plot.

The film delves into complex psychological themes, particularly the duality of Cooper’s character and his strained familial relationships. Shyamalan explores the notion of identity and the masks people wear, both metaphorically and literally. The psychological interplay between Cooper and the other characters, especially his daughter and Lady Raven, adds layers of depth to the narrative.

The Bad:

One of the primary drawbacks of Trap is its uneven pacing. The film starts with a bang but seems to lose momentum in the middle acts. Some scenes, particularly those involving Cooper’s evasion tactics, feel unnecessarily drawn out, detracting from the overall suspense. This lag makes the narrative feel disjointed at times, affecting the film’s cohesiveness.

While Shyamalan is known for his plot twists, Trap falls somewhat short in this regard. The film’s climax, though tense, lacks the shock value that has become synonymous with the director’s work. Savvy viewers might find the resolution predictable, diminishing the impact of the narrative’s conclusion.

Despite strong performances, some characters feel underdeveloped. Rachel, played by Alison Pill, has a pivotal role, but her backstory and motivations are not fully explored, leaving the audience wanting more. Similarly, Dr. Josephine Grant’s profiling expertise is highlighted, but her personal stakes in the manhunt are not adequately fleshed out, which could have added another layer of intrigue.

Overall:

Trap is a gripping psychological thriller that showcases M. Night Shyamalan’s directorial prowess and features standout performances from its cast. Josh Hartnett’s dual portrayal of a loving father and a sinister serial killer is particularly noteworthy, while Ariel Donoghue and Saleka Shyamalan add emotional depth to the narrative. Despite its strengths, the film is hampered by pacing issues and a somewhat predictable climax, which prevent it from reaching its full potential.

With its blend of suspense, psychological exploration, and strong performances, Trap is certainly worth a watch for fans of the genre and Shyamalan’s previous work. The film succeeds in creating a tense atmosphere and delving into complex themes but could have benefitted from tighter pacing and more intricate character development. In the end, Trap is a solid entry in the psychological thriller genre, even if it doesn’t entirely ensnare its audience.

Trap Review: Josh Harnett Is Creepy In This Tense Thriller Acting - 9/10 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Setting/Theme - 9/10 9/10

Watchability - 8/10 8/10

Overall 8.3/10 8.3/10