Blade FINALLY Receives Official Updates From Marvel Studios Boss

After five long years, we have finally received official updates from Marvel Studios regarding the status of Blade. If you’re a fan like me, this news is monumental. Blade is the foundational reason the MCU even exists. While Marvel was going bankrupt in the 90s, the Blade films proved all hope was not lost on potential Marvel movies. Yes, Iron Man and Tony Stark were crucial, but without Blade and Wesley Snipes, the MCU wouldn’t be where it is today. Blade walked so that Iron Man could fly.

The Struggles and Delays

The journey to bring Blade back to the big screen has been fraught with difficulties. Since its announcement at Comic-Con 2019, the project has faced numerous setbacks, including changing directors and writers, subpar script receptions, and frustrating delays. Yet, this week marked a turning point. Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios’ head honcho, finally provided some clarity.

Key Updates from Kevin Feige

Blade’s Rating:

Feige confirmed that Blade will be rated R. This aligns with the character’s inherent nature and follows the precedent set by Deadpool, another R-rated Marvel hero. Feige emphasized the importance of not rushing the project, ensuring that the right Blade movie is made.

The Delay Explanation:

Feige addressed the delays, attributing them to the high expectations surrounding both the character Blade and the actor Mahershala Ali, who will be portraying him. According to Feige, creating the perfect Blade movie requires a special kind of magic, something that sometimes takes time to materialize.

Commitment to Quality:

Feige reassured fans that Marvel is committed to making Blade happen and making it right. He acknowledged the frustrations fans have felt due to the prolonged wait but emphasized that the focus remains on quality over speed. He also mentioned that he’s read half of the new script’s draft.

The Long Wait

While Feige’s updates are a step in the right direction, they also reveal some concerning details. The newly revised script draft is still a work in progress, and Marvel has yet to name a new director for the film. A new director could still potentially add another hurdle for the project because who knows if that director would want to make any additional changes or not. Given that other projects announced after Blade have already finished filming, it’s understandable why fans are feeling impatient. Despite these frustrations, Feige’s commitment to not rushing the project and ensuring it meets high standards offers a glimmer of hope.

Final Thoughts

As a dedicated Blade fan, this official update from Marvel Studios is bittersweet. While it’s reassuring to hear that the project is still moving forward and that the right steps are being taken to ensure its quality, the continued delays are disheartening. Blade has a great opportunity to be another big winner for Marvel Studios. Nevertheless, the fact that Blade is getting the attention and respect it deserves is a victory in itself.

