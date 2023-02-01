‘Lanterns’ Series Coming to HBO MAX from DC

Lanterns is a new Big HBO Max series coming from the new DC Studios! The new show will be based on the DC Comic Green Lantern. The Green Lantern comics tell the story of several protagonists empowered with a ring that grants them superhuman abilities. Green Lantern has been seen in film before in 2011 with actor Ryan Reynolds portraying the character Hal Jordan in that film. Variety Reports Hal Jordan will be featured in this project alongside another Green Lantern named John Stewart:

Of all the TV series, Safran and Gunn seemed most excited for “Lanterns,” which Safran described as “a huge HBO-quality event” that is “very much in the vein of ‘True Detective.’” The show will focus on two of the best known members of the Green Lantern corps.: Hal Jordan (the test pilot first played on screen by Ryan Reynolds in 2011’s “Green Lantern”) and John Stewart (an ex-marine and one of DC’s first Black superheroes), who investigate a mystery that Safran said “plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we’re telling across our film and television.” “So this is a very important show for us,” Safran continued.

I’m really excited about this show and the pairing of Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Previous announcements for a Green Lantern series absolutely feel mixed with the direction but this actually feels right. I don’t think audiences got a fair look at Hal Jordan in the 2011 movie and I definitely think there are a ton of fans of the Justice League cartoons featuring John Stewart that are loving this announcement.

Something interesting is that this series will play into a larger narrative. That narrative will be a larger story that will be told across the DC Universe. There are so many cosmic directions that DC could go with these characters that only time will tell what they have in store for us on a larger scale.

Overall the news is very exciting!