Damon Lindelof was ASKED to LEAVE Star Wars

Now you might remember a while back that we reported that Damon Lindelof was going to write for a galaxy far far away. The idea was that Lindelof’s writing would be for a new Star Wars movie. The movie would bring back Jedi Rey Skywalker and take place after the most recent film trilogy.

That news had me giddy with excitement especially when we learned that Yahyah Abdul Mateen II was joining the project too. The movie also has Academy Award-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy attached. Well, all of that news changed shortly before Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London when we learned that Damon Lindelof left the project and the movie would instead be written by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Night.

So what happened that Damon Lindelof parted ways with the Star Wars project? Well, according to the writer, he was asked to leave. The news comes from an interview with Lindelof with Esquire magazine for his show Mrs. Davis. The magazine directly asks Lindelof why he left the project and he comes clean that isn’t how it happened:

Lindelof revealed for the first time that he did not leave the Star Wars universe by his accord. “I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe,” Lindelof says. “I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave.” Previously, he told Variety that his axed script was a “true labor of love,” and that there would still be a new film, “but unfortunately not with me.” Whatever went down, it must have been a matter of creative differences from Lucasfilm’s side—especially since they’re bringing back Daisy Ridley. “Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again?” Lindelof asks himself in the interview. “Absolutely.”

Now I admit that my excitement for the next Star Wars movie has dropped significantly with this news. Furthermore, it’s assumed that Lindelof’s departure means that Yahyah Abdul Matteen will no longer work on this project either. For the life of me, I don’t understand the decision-making at Lucasfilm. Damon Lindelof is a proven difference-maker. The writer is known for some of the most acclaimed award-winning shows and films in the past few decades. Lindelof was a co-writer of LOST which is considered one of the greatest shows in TV history. Not only that, but he’s also responsible for The Leftovers, The Watchmen, World War Z, and more. That’s not to say that Damon Lindelof is perfect.

I simply do not understand the decision-making at Lucasfilm. I trust them with their television shows a lot more than I do their films lately and I don’t think I’m alone. With that said I hope Steven Night writes a fantastic script and we all love the new Star Wars movie.

I just don’t understand…