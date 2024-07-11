Criminal: Emilia Clarke Joins Amazon’s Series Adaptation

Get ready, crime drama fans! Emilia Clarke is set to take on a thrilling new challenge. Clarke will star in the upcoming Prime Video series adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips‘s graphic novel series Criminal. This new venture is shaping up to be a powerhouse of talent and storytelling, bringing gritty crime drama to our screens.

In this series, Emilia Clarke takes on the role of Mallory. Mallory a character who is as slick with a gun as she is with her wits. Mallory is described as a daring armed robber, part of a heist crew led by Ricky Lawless, played by Gus Halper. Their relationship is a passionate, Bonnie-and-Clyde-like affair, full of high stakes and danger. Mallory’s life on the edge and her hidden secrets will thrust her and her crew into perilous situations, making for some intense storytelling.

A Stellar Cast and Creative Team

Clarke isn’t the only star bringing this series to life. She is joined by a stellar cast that includes Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under), Adria Arjona (Hit Man, Andor), and many more talented actors. This ensemble promises to deliver performances that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The creative team behind the series is equally impressive. Ed Brubaker, known for his work on Westworld and Batman: Caped Crusader, is penning the pilot. Brubaker will also serve as co-showrunner alongside crime fiction author Jordan Harper (Hightown, Gotham, The Mentalist). The first four episodes will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The dynamic duo behind Captain Marvel and Masters of the Air. This powerhouse team ensures that Criminal will stay true to its graphic novel roots while bringing something fresh and exciting to the screen.

The Brubaker/Phillips Legacy

Brubaker and Phillips are a legendary duo in the world of comics. The duo has created numerous acclaimed works over the past two decades. Criminal is their most famous creation, a series that has won multiple Eisner Awards. The series has been translated into over a dozen languages. Their other notable works include The Fade Out, Kill or Be Killed, Reckless, and Pulp. Their collaboration has earned them the title of “grand masters of crime comics.”

What makes Criminal stand out is its deep, character-driven storytelling. The series delves into the lives of its flawed, morally complex characters, making them both relatable and compelling. With Clarke’s Mallory at the center of the narrative, viewers can expect a mix of high-octane action, emotional depth, and intricate plot twists.

The Buzz Around Criminal

Nick Pepper, from Amazon MGM Studios, expressed his excitement for the series. “Criminal is a beloved graphic novel created by the most iconic team in the history of comics. I know our global Prime Video customers will immediately embrace this story, and I look forward to working with Ed, Jordan, and the team to bring it to the screen.”

Nick Pepper, from Amazon MGM Studios, expressed his excitement for the series. "Criminal is a beloved graphic novel created by the most iconic team in the history of comics. I know our global Prime Video customers will immediately embrace this story, and I look forward to working with Ed, Jordan, and the team to bring it to the screen."

As production continues, the anticipation for Criminal builds. With a star-studded cast led by Emilia Clarke and a top-notch creative team, this series looks to be a gripping series.