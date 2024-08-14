Alien: Romulus Review – Fede Alvarez Revitalizes the Alien Franchise

A truly terrifying cinematic experience from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, 20th Century Studios’ “Alien: Romulus” opens in theaters nationwide August 16, 2024. The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (“Priscilla”), David Jonsson (“Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy”), Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Merced (“The Last of Us”), Spike Fearn (“Aftersun”), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (“Evil Dead,” “Don’t Breathe”) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (“Don’t Breathe 2”) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. “Alien: Romulus” is produced by Ridley Scott (“Napoleon”), who directed the original “Alien” and produced and directed the series’ entries “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant,” Michael Pruss (“Boston Strangler”), and Walter Hill (“Alien”), with Fede 2 Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (“Charlie’s Angels”), Brent O’Connor (“Bullet Train”), and Tom Moran (“Unstoppable”) serving as executive producers.

Alien Romulus Teaser Trailer:

The Good:

From the moment Alien: Romulus begins, the action kicks into high gear and rarely lets up. The film excels at creating an atmosphere of suspense, particularly in the scenes involving the Face Huggers. These terrifying creatures are elevated to a new level of horror, showcasing just how deadly they can be. I loved how the film goes deeper into their functions, adding layers to the Alien lore that fans will appreciate.

Worldbuilding is another strong point in Alien: Romulus. The film offers fresh perspectives that enhance the understanding of the motives and backstories of both new and familiar characters in the franchise. There are also some well-placed callbacks and surprise appearances that I believe die-hard fans will love.

The use of practical effects and cinematography is outstanding. The aliens are depicted as more terrifying and disturbing than ever before. Their imposing figures, captured with meticulous attention to detail, contribute to the film’s intense atmosphere. It was a brilliant move by Director Fede Alvarez to mute the sound at key moments and spike the volume to help intensify a scene. The unique camera angles and lighting of dark corridors give you a claustrophobic feeling and a ton of anxiety. Face Huggers and hallways should not mix! One of my favorite scenes comes in the second act where it almost felt like a video game was being played and the characters had to evade a certain challenge.

The acting in Alien: Romulus was commendable. For the most part, the cast did a good job of reacting the way most of us would react given their situations. However, David Jonsson, as Andy, stands out the most. He plays a complex character who keeps the audience guessing. Jonsson’s portrayal is so captivating that it’s hard to decide whether to root for him or fear him.

The Bad:

One potential issue with Alien: Romulus is the audio mixing. During the first 30 minutes, it was difficult to make out some of the dialogue, even in a Dolby theater. Whether it was due to the characters’ accents or the audio mixing, much of the initial exposition felt lost. This also made it hard to distinguish between different locations, leading to some confusion. Subtitles would have been helpful in these instances.

Another possible drawback is the introduction of a particularly disturbing character in the third act. While the character is meant to evoke fear, its appearance is so unusual that it becomes more distracting than terrifying. This might have been a creative choice, but it risked pulling viewers out of the experience.

The Verdict:

Alien: Romulus was a chilling rollercoaster ride full of thrills and terror in space. Fede Alvarez understood the assignment and passed with flying colors. He was successful in creating a true horror experience that pays homage to the earlier Alien films. Alien Romulus could be a game-changer and breathe new life into the franchise. I would recommend re-watching Alien 1979 prior to watching this. It’s safe to say that this movie was like The Gooneys meets Alien. This is a must-watch in theaters.

Director: Fede Alvarez

Writer(s): Fede Alvarez, Rodo Sayagues

Stars: Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, Aileen Wu

Alien: Romulus Review - Fede Alvarez Revitalizes the Alien Franchise Acting - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7/10 7/10

Setting/Theme - 9/10 9/10

Watchability - 10/10 10/10

Overall 8.5/10 8.5/10