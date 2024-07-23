Sharon Stone Joins Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2: A Villainous Turn

Sharon Stone is stepping into a new role that promises to shake things up in the highly anticipated sequel, Nobody 2. The actress, known for her iconic performances in films like Basic Instinct and Casino, is set to star opposite Bob Odenkirk as the movie’s chief villain. Universal Pictures has slated the film for an August 15, 2025 release, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

The Return of Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk reprises his role as the mild-mannered family man turned government assassin. In the original Nobody, Odenkirk’s character, Hutch Mansell, revealed his secret past and showcased some serious action chops. The film was a surprise hit, made on a $16 million budget and grossing over $57.5 million worldwide. Critics loved it, with The Hollywood Reporter calling it “a wish-fulfillment romp just as ludicrous as any of them but more fun than most.”

Sharon Stone’s Villainous Debut

Sharon Stone, a legend in her own right, joins the cast as the film’s main antagonist. Known for her breakout role in Basic Instinct and her Oscar-nominated performance in Casino, Stone is no stranger to intense and compelling characters. This time, she’s trading in her usual roles for something more sinister. Stone’s addition to the cast brings an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the film.

A Stellar Team Behind the Scenes

Nobody 2 boasts an impressive team both in front of and behind the camera. Directed by Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto, known for his work in horror and action films like May the Devil Take You, the movie promises to deliver intense action sequences. The screenplay is a collaboration between Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Bob Odenkirk, and Umair Aleem, ensuring a gripping and well-rounded story.

The original film’s producing team returns, including Kelly McCormick and David Leitch through their Universal-based 87North production company. Marc Provissiero and Braden Aftergood are also on board, bringing their expertise to the table. Universal’s executive VP of production development, Jay Polidoro, and director of development, Tony Ducret, are overseeing the project.

Sharon Stone: A Force On and Off the Screen

Stone isn’t just known for her acting prowess. Her humanitarian efforts have earned her numerous accolades, including the United Nations Global Citizen Award and the Nobel Peace Summit Award. Recently, she was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Taormina Film Festival. Stone continues to be a powerful force in Hollywood and beyond, using her platform for both entertainment and advocacy.

What to Expect from Nobody 2

With Nobody 2, audiences can expect a thrilling blend of action, suspense, and top-tier performances. Bob Odenkirk’s return as Hutch Mansell promises more jaw-dropping fight scenes and heart-pounding moments. Sharon Stone’s villainous debut is set to add a fresh and exciting dynamic to the story. Under Tjahjanto’s direction, the film aims to surpass its predecessor with even more spectacular action sequences and a gripping narrative.

Final Thoughts

Nobody 2 is shaping up to be a must-watch action flick. With Bob Odenkirk back in action and Sharon Stone stepping into a villainous role, the film promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. Mark your calendars for August 15, 2025, because this is one summer blockbuster you won’t want to miss.