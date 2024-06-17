Discover the Enigmatic World of “Barzakh” on ZEE5 Global

ZEE5 Global has done it again! The world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content is set to premiere its most anticipated web series, Barzakh, on July 19th. This highly awaited show stars the beloved Fawad Khan and the talented Sanam Saeed, making it a must-watch event.

Directed by Asim Abbasi, Barzakh blends magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting. Known for his work on the acclaimed web series “Churails” and the film “Cake,” Abbasi brings his unique vision to life in Barzakh. The series unfolds in the picturesque Hunza Valley, a backdrop as captivating as the story itself.

Barzakh tells the poignant story of a 76-year-old recluse who invites his estranged children and grandchildren to his remote valley resort. The occasion? His wedding to the ghost of his first true love. This unusual premise sets the stage for a narrative that explores life’s mysteries, the afterlife, and the enduring bonds of love.

A Stellar Cast

The series features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Salman Shahid, M. Fawad Khan, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti. Notably, Barzakh reunites Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed for the first time since their hit show “Zindagi Gulzar Hai,” twelve years ago. Fans of this iconic duo are in for a treat!

Barzakh bravely delves into themes of mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma, and gender inclusivity. It also highlights the role of folklore in the human experience. The series challenges societal conventions and prompts viewers to contemplate life’s complexities.

Behind the Scenes

Produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan, with stunning cinematography by Mo Azmi, Barzakh is a collaborative masterpiece. Abbasi describes the series as his opportunity to “run wild through a forest of fear, hope, and magic,” creating a story about love, faith, and the human quest for connection and meaning.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 Global, is excited about the series’ premiere. She believes Barzakh will captivate audiences worldwide with its innovative storytelling and profound themes. Director Asim Abbasi hopes the series will mesmerize viewers and change a small part of their hearts. Producer Shailja Kejriwal sees Barzakh as a surreal world where ghosts and fairies coexist, creating a mind-bending narrative. Producer Waqas Hassan emphasizes the collaborative effort and global quality that went into making Barzakh.

Don’t miss the global premiere of Barzakh, streaming from July 19th on ZEE5 Global. The platform is available in 190 countries, including the U.S., U.K., UAE, and Canada. You can watch on Android, iOS, www.zee5.com, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung TVs.