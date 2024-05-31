Tickets Now On Sale for A Quiet Place: Day One!

Tickets for the highly anticipated A Quiet Place: Day One are now on sale. In addition, the studio has released a brand-new featurette that gives us a sneak peek into the terrifying and thrilling world of the film. Mark your calendars because this is one movie you won’t want to miss.

Get Your Tickets Now

Starting today, you can purchase tickets for A Quiet Place: Day One at your favorite theater or online. This film promises to be one of the biggest releases of the year, so be sure to get your tickets early to avoid missing out.

New Featurette Released

Along with the tickets going on sale, the creators have released an exciting new featurette. This behind-the-scenes look gives fans a glimpse into the making of the film. The featurette includes interviews with the cast and crew, as well as some never-before-seen footage. It’s a must-watch for anyone who loves the A Quiet Place series.

What to Expect from A Quiet Place: Day One

“A Quiet Place: Day One” takes us back to the terrifying beginning. The movie explores the initial outbreak of the creatures that hunt by sound. This prequel dives deep into the chaos and panic that ensued as the world realized the horror they were facing.

The film follows a group of survivors as they navigate this new, silent world. Every sound can bring deadly consequences, so they must learn to live in complete silence to survive. The movie promises heart-pounding suspense, thrilling action, and emotional moments that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Meet the Cast and Crew

“A Quiet Place: Day One” features an incredible cast, including some familiar faces and new additions to the franchise. While the original stars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt won’t be in this prequel, fans will be thrilled to see new characters brought to life by a talented ensemble of actors.

Why You Should Be Excited

Fans of the original A Quiet Place movies can expect the same level of suspense and terror that made the first films so popular. This prequel promises to answer many questions about how the invasion started and how people first reacted to the creatures. It will also introduce new characters and storylines that add depth to the A Quiet Place universe.

A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer:

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Writer(s): John Krasinski and Michael Sarnoski

Stars: Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Writer(s): John Krasinski and Michael Sarnoski

Stars: Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE comes to theaters June 28, 2024.