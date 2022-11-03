Lupita Nyong’o is headed to A Quiet Place

I love Lupita Nyong’o… as an actress! Lupita has grown into an impressive actress over the years starring in Marvel, Star Wars, Us, and more. Lupita is an actress with a great amount of range and we’re learning that we will see her flex that range in the horror genre again. After appearing in Little Monsters and Us, Lupita will revisit horror for the John Krasinski franchise A Quiet Place in an upcoming film.

Sources tell Deadline that she is in final negotiations to star in Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One. The spinoff will be directed and written by Pig helmer Michael Sarnoski. Not much more is known about this project other than it not being a threequel but rather a spinoff, based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films. The hope is this film will help set up a potential Quiet Place universe that the studio can build on for years to come.

I have mixed feelings about this one. On one hand, I love the idea of Lupita joining this franchise. On the other hand, I’m like “A Quiet Place Universe!?”. This being a spinoff is surprising and I initially thought the announcement was for Part 3. The third film is in production, with John Krasinski directing that pic, but this spinoff testing the waters for a cinematic universe is surprising. Do we really need A Quiet Place universe? wouldn’t mind a spinoff TV series if handled with care.

Film studios are hoping to find franchises to sustain them so I get it. This spinoff is going to have to justify itself but they’re definitely on the right track with this casting. I can’t wait to see how the internet reacts to this news about a cinematic universe.

That’s all I have for this one…