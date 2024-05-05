The Boys Season 4 Drops New Trailer at CCXP México!

Get ready for a diabolical dose of supes and satire! Fans at the inaugural CCXP México were treated to a mind-blowing surprise today – the official trailer for season 4 of the Emmy-winning hit, The Boys!

Cast members, including Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and Claudia Doumit, joined a packed panel to unveil the explosive trailer, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation.

The Boys Season 4 Trailer:

Mark your calendars, because The Boys premieres its fourth season on June 13th, 2024 on Prime Video. The first three episodes will drop on release day, followed by weekly installments leading up to the epic season finale on July 18th. This 8-episode season promises to be a global event, streaming exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

Season 4 dives into a world teetering on the brink. Victoria Neuman’s grip on power tightens as she cozies up to the increasingly unstable Homelander. Meanwhile, Butcher, facing his own mortality, grapples with the loss of Becca’s son and his leadership role within The Boys. The team, fed up with Butcher’s lies, is fractured. With the stakes higher than ever, they’ll need to find a way to reunite and save the world before it’s too late.

The Boys boasts a star-studded cast, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. New faces joining the fray this season include Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and the legendary Jeffrey Dean Morgan.