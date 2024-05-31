Paramount+ Announces Premiere of Docuseries “HOW MUSIC GOT FREE”

Paramount+ has exciting news for music and documentary enthusiasts! The two-part docuseries HOW MUSIC GOT FREE is set to premiere exclusively on the streaming service. In the U.S. and Canada, the series will debut on Tuesday, June 11. Fans in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy can catch it starting Wednesday, June 12.

Behind the Scenes of a Game-Changer

HOW MUSIC GOT FREE is directed by Alexandria Stapleton, known for her work on God Save Texas and Reggie. The series made its world premiere at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival, receiving critical acclaim for its compelling storytelling and insightful narrative.

Star-Studded Production Team

The docuseries is backed by a powerhouse team of executive producers, including Marshall “Eminem” Mathers, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Paul Rosenberg, and Steve Stoute. It is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/Telepictures in association with SpringHill, Interscope Films, and Shady Films. This impressive lineup promises a high-quality, engaging series that delves deep into the music industry’s transformation.

A Fascinating Tale of Disruption

HOW MUSIC GOT FREE explores the late-90s and early-2000s when file sharing technology revolutionized the music industry. This period saw an insatiable demand for new music that led to widespread piracy. Millions of young people participated in music theft, often being celebrated for their ingenuity.

The series takes viewers from New York City to Los Angeles and even to the small factory town of Shelby, North Carolina. It showcases the quirky geniuses behind music piracy, the dramatic FBI investigations, and the firsthand accounts of music’s biggest artists and executives. This unbelievable story of cunning, illegality, celebrity, and innovation reveals how these events changed the music industry forever.

Exclusive Interviews and Narration

Narrated by Method Man, HOW MUSIC GOT FREE features interviews with some of the music industry’s biggest names, including Eminem, 50 Cent, Timbaland, Jimmy Iovine, Rocsi Diaz, Rhymefest, and Steve Stoute. Their insights add depth and perspective to this incredible story.

A Broader Lens on Innovation

Director Alexandria Stapleton challenges the narrow perception of tech innovators. She states, “HOW MUSIC GOT FREE is a story that proves brilliant minds can be found in unlikely places, like the rural, forgotten factory town of Shelby, North Carolina.” The docuseries highlights how unlikely individuals played pivotal roles in a global tech revolution.

Production Details

Alexandria Stapleton directs HOW MUSIC GOT FREE and serves as an executive producer alongside Steve Stoute and Stephen Witt. Marshall “Eminem” Mathers and Paul Rosenberg represent Shady Films, while LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron represent SpringHill. Bridgette Theriault, Dan Sacks, and James Chapman contribute from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/Telepictures, with Steve Berman, John Janick, and Anthony Seyler from Interscope Films. Bruce Gillmer and Michael Maniaci represent MTV Entertainment Studios.

Don’t miss the premiere of HOW MUSIC GOT FREE on Paramount+ and dive into the fascinating, often funny, and always captivating story of how music piracy reshaped an entire industry. Mark your calendars and get ready to stream this riveting docuseries!