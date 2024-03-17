SXSW: Documentary vs. Narrative: Telling a Personal Story

So, you’ve got a story to tell. A personal saga that needs to escape your brain and grace the silver screen (or, you know, YouTube). But a big question blocks your path: documentary vs narrative? For a lot of filmmakers, this is a very real and very interesting choice.

Real Reel vs. Reel Fake: What’s the Diff?

Documentaries? Think real people, real situations (well, mostly real), and zero Hollywood make-believe. You point your camera, capture life’s unscripted moments, and weave them into a tapestry of truth (or at least your truth). Let’s face it, documentaries are the budget-friendly option. Your wallet might whisper its preference too. As one panelist noted, “Documentaries can often be done with a lot fewer financial resources than a narrative film.” This is because you’re capturing real life, not building fantastical worlds. Another panelist chimed in with a practical tip: “I would also encourage you to, if you can, roll two cameras at once.” While this might seem like a small detail, it can save you big bucks in editing later.

Narrative films, however, can be budget black holes. Actors, costumes, sets, mind-blowing special effects. This all comes with a hefty price tag. Even a short sci-fi flick can drain your resources faster than a zombie horde on a buffet run. Remember, one panelist joked that they once saw a director using “five cameras at once” because “you never get another take” in documentaries. So, if your bank account is doing the Macarena, a documentary might be the smarter choice. But hey, if you’ve got the funds and the crew, who are we to stop your cinematic dreams?

Documentaries also pack a punch of authenticity. People see real folks, dealing with real stuff, and that connection can be powerful. But documentaries aren’t all sunshine and roses. Capturing compelling footage takes time and patience. You gotta be a master stalker, waiting for those golden moments to unfold naturally. And forget fancy edits or crazy special effects! Documentaries have to stay grounded in reality (think less “Star Wars,” and more “Slice of Life“).

Narrative: Lights, Camera, Action (and Maybe a Fake Mustache)

Narrative films let you unleash your inner storyteller. Want your grandma to be a sword-wielding knight? Bam! Done. Want your childhood bully to get chased by a flock of angry pigeons? Consider it filmed (metaphorically, of course). Narrative films can also be more polished and visually stunning. Think sweeping landscapes, dramatic music swells, and slow-motion close-ups of a single tear rolling down your cheek (cue the violins!).

But with great creative freedom comes great responsibility (and maybe a bigger budget). Hiring actors, renting equipment, and finding those perfect locations can cost a pretty penny. Plus, with all that creative control, it’s easy to get lost in the fictional weeds and forget the heart of your story.

So, Which Way Should You Doc or Dodge?

The answer, my friend, depends on your story and your style. Here’s a quick cheat sheet:

Go documentary if: Your story thrives on authenticity, you’re on a budget, and you’re a master of patience.

Go narrative if: You crave creative freedom, have a wild imagination, and possess the resources to bring your vision to life (or at least a decent chunk of those resources).

Bonus Tip: Why Not Both?

Sometimes, the best stories defy easy categorization. Maybe your personal journey started in real life, but your imagination takes over for the grand finale. Blend elements of both documentary and narrative to create a hybrid beast that’s uniquely yours.

Remember, the most important thing is to tell your story in a way that resonates with you and your audience. Don’t let the choice of Documentary vs Narrative hold you back. So grab your camera, unleash your creativity, and get ready to share your personal saga with the world!