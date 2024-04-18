M. Night Shyamalan’s “Trap” Trailer Is Here & Josh Hartnett Goes Dark

M. Night Shyamalan is back with another movie guaranteed to mess with your mind! Get ready for “Trap,” a new thriller starring Josh Hartnett and packed with shocking twists.

M. Night Shyamalan is back with another mind-bending thriller, “Trap,” and this time he’s trapping us in a story with a killer twist! The trailer just dropped, featuring Josh Hartnett in a dark role – a stark contrast to his recent appearances in projects like “Black Mirror” and the upcoming “Oppenheimer.”

Trap Trailer:

The trailer opens with a seemingly normal scene: Josh takes his teenage daughter, Jody, to a concert by pop star Lady Raven. But things take a sinister turn when Josh ducks away to the bathroom and discovers a swarm of police officers surrounding the venue. It turns out, they’re not there for crowd control – they’re hunting a serial killer.

Here’s the shocking twist: The trailer throws a major curveball, revealing that Josh himself is the killer! We see glimpses of chilling messages on his phone, hinting at a captive victim. The whole thing ends with Josh erupting in a maniacal laugh, leaving viewers with a sense of dread and confusion.

Shyamalan is known for his unpredictable narratives and “Trap” is no exception. This time, he throws us into the mind of the villain himself, creating a whole new level of suspense. Shyamalan compares the film’s dark humor to his other works like “Servant” and “Split,”. He’s promising a thrilling ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat, unsure of whether to be scared or laugh nervously.

The director also talks about casting Josh Hartnett, who’s been making a much-anticipated return to the spotlight. Shyamalan isn’t one to follow Hollywood trends, preferring to create smaller, more personal films. He needed an actor who would fully commit to the complex role and embrace the darkness. Hartnett, fresh off his recent projects, fit the bill perfectly.

“Trap” is set to hit theaters on August 9th. Watch the trailer below and see if you can predict the next mind-blowing twist from M. Night Shyamalan!