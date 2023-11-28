Saltburn Review: Emerald Fennell’s Beguiling and Intriguing Film

The writing, intertwined with Fennell’s direction, stands as the film’s paramount triumph. There’s an elusive playfulness in the darkness that runs through the narrative, elevating Saltburn beyond an average psychological thriller or a dark comedy. The unpredictable script works in sync with an innovative plot that utilizes classic elements like isolated English country houses, rich, slightly insane aristocrats, and deceptive plots, each adding to its unique tonality.

Cinematographically, the film manages to create a whimsical English atmosphere. It’s like a dark, uneasy version of an Alice-in-Wonderland fantasy, painting a stark picture of classism and decadence. The unsettling serenity of the isolated country estate juxtaposes perfectly with the creeping unease the narrative nurtures, contributing immensely to the plot’s tone and feel.

The musical score and soundtrack complement the unfolding tension, employing subtlety and quietness as potent tools for heightening the suspense. A special mention must go to the well-executed sound design. The distant sounds of clinking China, whispers, and unexplained footsteps hauntingly loom throughout.

The Bad:

The pacing may not cater to all viewers, occasionally verging on the languid side. While the steady unveiling of each layer of suspense helps build the intensity, the meticulous detailing could lose a few viewers midway. It’s not your typical fast-paced thriller or uproarious comedy. Instead, Saltburn requires you to revel in its nuanced world. To wade through the anxiety and charm, to eventually acknowledge the climax’s crushing blow.

Overall:

Saltburn shows Fennell’s strong ability to combine genres. It stands as a testament to her careful storytelling. It’s dark, it’s funny, and at the same time, quite unnerving. With splendid performances, keen attention to detail, and innovative storytelling, Saltburn deserves to be seen. For those who like their comedy dark and their thrillers enigmatic, this could be an entertaining roller-coaster.