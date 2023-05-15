Fantastic Beasts vs Harry Potter Stars

For many people who are fans of the wizarding world, they will love both the Fantastic Beasts series and all things Harry Potter. And, because they’re both written by J.K. Rowling, it does make sense to like them both. But, for others, it could be a case of one or the other. A proper way, however, to decide which holds the trump card is which movie franchise stars have done the best?

As we mentioned above, both series’ were penned by J. K Rowling, so, in effect, anything written by her, Rowling fans will especially appreciate. So, it doesn’t matter which stars did best or which films grossed the most at the box office. But, for those who are interested to learn, the first place to start really is with Harry Potter, as this franchise came into people’s lives before Fantastic Beasts.

Of course, in Harry Potter, the three leading roles were played by Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, Rupert Grint as Ron, and Emma Watson as Hermione. They were very much three new actors on the scene, child actors, and their work as Harry, Ron, and Hermione, the three friends who were integral throughout the Harry Potter franchise, catapulted them to stardom.

They will forever be known for their roles in the movies and their portrayal of three wizarding friends. Not only did all three accumulate huge wealth and become millionaires on the back of Harry Potter, but they have also since gone on to become sought after in the acting world. The franchise is a marketer’s dream, which has only enhanced the value of the actors, as they are everywhere in the public space, from branded online slot games to bedroom slippers.

There is a slight contrast when you take a look at the Fantastic Beasts film series, and here’s why: a lot of those involved, especially the leading actors, were already established. For example, Jude Law appeared in films such as Sherlock Holmes and Repo Men before being cast in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as Albus Dumbledore. The same applies to Mads Mikkelsen, who plays Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, but before the role appeared in King Arthur and Clash of the Titans.

So, what you could say is this; while everyone who starred in both movie series’, be it Fantastic Beasts, Harry Potter, or even both, in the case of Jamie Campbell Bower, benefitted from their roles, it’s the stars of Harry Potter that probably edge things for several reasons. The first is that the Harry Potter franchise was and remains more popular and a much bigger deal than Fantastic Beasts.

And the leading actors – Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson, all become megastars in their own right. They instantly became household names after Harry Potter, and the Philosopher’s Stone hit the cinema, and it’s unlikely that such a feat occurred before that, and there’s not been an instance of it since, even when Fantastic Beasts hit the box office. Harry Potter and its stars remain very much in a league of their own, and that’s not about to change any time soon.