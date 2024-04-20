Dark Matter Explained: Parallel Universes and Existential Crisis

Ever feel like you’re stuck in the wrong life? Like you should have followed your heart instead of your brain? Well, Apple TV+ is serving up a new sci-fi thriller that explores that very concept, and it’s gonna blow your mind. Buckle up for “Dark Matter,” premiering May 8th, 2024.

Here’s the deal: Meet Jason Dessen, a physics professor with a wife, kids, and the whole suburban shtick. One night, strolling home from work in Chicago (because apparently physicists don’t have Uber?), he gets a major life change. Literally. He gets snatched into, like, an alternate reality. Whoa. Turns out, there’s a whole multiverse out there, brimming with versions of you living different lives based on the choices you made (or didn’t make). Jason stumbles into one where he’s a hotshot scientist with a fancy house and, oh yeah, a different spouse. Talk about a mind trip.

But this ain’t no vacation. Jason quickly realizes this parallel life ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. He wants his real family back, and navigating this labyrinth of realities is no walk in the park. Plus, there’s the whole “freaky doppelganger” thing to deal with. You know, the one living his original life. Awkward, right?

Here’s the kicker: Jason’s gotta go against himself, the OG Jason, to get back to his world. Talk about an existential crisis! This ain’t your typical “evil villain” situation. This is a battle against the “what if” version of yourself, the one who took a different path. Deep, right?

Apple TV+ Scores Big with Star Power

“Dark Matter” isn’t just a mind-bending plot; it’s got a stellar cast too. We’re talking Joel Edgerton (you know him from “The Great Gatsby“) taking on the lead role of Jason. Plus, Jennifer Connelly (“A Beautiful Mind“) joins the party, and the whole thing under direction of Louis Leterrier, the dude behind “The Transporter” and “Fast X“. Need we say more?

This video is just a taste of the mind-bending sci-fi goodness that awaits in “Dark Matter.” If you’re into parallel universes, alternate realities, and a healthy dose of existential angst, this show is for you. Plus, who doesn’t love a good “what if” scenario played out on screen?

P.S. If you’re craving even more before the premiere, check out the original “Dark Matter” book series by Blake Crouch. It’s a trilogy that dives even deeper into the multiverse concept, exploring the consequences of these alternate realities across generations. Buckle up, it’s a wild ride.