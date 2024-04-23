DO AUR DO PYAAR (2024): Love Can Survive Marriage But Not This Film

Extramarital! The word may sound disgusting for some and welcoming for others who haven’t found love even after their marriage. Bollywood has taken the concept of extramarital affairs to its next level and has come up with a romantic comedy-drama by the name “Do Aur Do Pyaar”, translated as “Two Plus Two Equals Love”.

Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024): Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi as the indecisive pair of Kavya and Ani

Co-produced by Sameer Nair, co-written by Suprotim Sengupta, and directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta; the film stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Adapted from the 2017 Hollywood movie “The Lovers”, Do Aur Do Pyaar made its theatrical debut on April 19, 2024.

A couple, Kavya (Vidya Balan) and Ani (Pratik Gandhi) are done with their marriage. They seem to have completely lost their love for each other. So, they both found love outside their marriage! Kavya found her love in a photographer named Vikram (Sendhil Ramamurthy) and Ani found his soulmate in an actress named Nora (Ileana D’Cruz). The astonishing part is that Kavya and Ani have no idea about each other’s extramarital affair because they both happen to be very discreet about their respective relationships. Will this extramarital affair end their marriage or has life got other plans for the splitting couple?

The Track “Jazbaati Hain Dil” from Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024)

Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024) Official Trailer:

The Good:

When it comes to extramarital affairs, many may find it disturbing as well as disgusting. Even I do not support this concept. Mind it, life gives a second chance to everyone! When one does not find love with his or her spouse, it doesn’t mean he or she should resort to cheating. Such people must focus on building their relationships with their spouses instead of breaking up.

It is possible that love may not happen after marriage, especially when it’s an arranged marriage. Even after love marriages partners may tend to lose love for each other. Whatever the case may be, one must make efforts to bring love into their marital relationship, and not simply resort to separation and finding love elsewhere.

Do Aur Do Pyaar, in fact, can be a lesson for those couples who have deviated from their marital relationship. Besides the awareness story, the cinematography of Do Aur Do Pyaar seemed pleasant.

The Bad:

No matter how good this modern-day love story may go, the screenplay was not at all well done. The dialogues were blunt and verbose. You probably won’t be able to make any sense out of the silly and meaningless dialogues delivered by the characters. Moreover, the screenplay seemed too slow and stretched out because of the mediocre direction and editing. This made the film utterly boring.

Not just boring, but the screenplay in certain instances made no sense! In an instance, it can be seen that after pursuing extramarital affairs, Kavya and Ani patched up. Then after spending some good time together, Kavya tells Ani that she is unable to cope with their marriage and that there’s nothing left in their relationship. What’s the point of her statement? After spending quality time with her husband for quite a few days when their romance seems to be patching up, she again says that she wants to call off their marriage? I mean, this is ridiculous! Or, more like a misogynistic element in the story.

The Track “Tu hain Kahaan” from Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024)

The performances of the actors were not up to the mark. I am disappointed with Vidya Balan this time who is renowned for her natural and spontaneous acting. The problem is that the screenplay was so dull that it downgraded Vidya’s performance. In fact, you will only witness her character’s carefree and wild side in this movie. Even more disappointing was Pratik Gandhi’s unnecessary crude humor in some of the scenes. Already this movie lacks central humor and his character’s illogical comedy made things worse.

Moreover, the musical tracks in the movie were not appealing. Not just the actors, I am even disappointed with popular singer Lucky Ali. He sang the track “Tu Hain Kahaan” and his voice seemed morose. I just can’t believe that this is the same Lucky Ali singing who once used to rule the hearts of his fans with his marvelous melody during the 1990s.

“Do Aur Do Pyaar” Is All Extramarital: A Wavering Love Story In Cinemas Now!

The Verdict:

The problem with Bollywood is that it adapts a Hollywood film’s story but is unable to breathe life into it. A love story must have genuine emotions, not senseless jawing.

All of us have enemies. You can get revenge on your enemies by tricking them into visiting the theaters and watching this 2-hour and 20-minute visually torturing and meaningless mess in the name of a romantic comedy. Excuse me for the joke! To be honest, this movie is a joke in itself.