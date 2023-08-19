The Wonderful Career of Cillian Murphy!

In the realm of cinematic brilliance, few actors possess the captivating range and depth that Cillian Murphy effortlessly embodies. With the release of Oppenheimer, it feels like a good time to reflect back on just some earlier brilliant Cillian Murphy roles, for those that might be unfamiliar with them. From the early days of a zombie-infested London to the cosmic depths of space, Murphy’s performances have etched themselves into the annals of film history. Join us as we delve into some of his most remarkable roles, each a testament to his artistry and ability to bring characters to life in ways that linger in the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide.

Jim – 28 Days Later (2002)

For many, this might be their first exposure to Cillian. If you love zombie movies they just don’t get much better than 28 Days Later. In my opinion, the movie is one of the absolute best films within that genre. After waking up in a hospital with no recollection of what’s happened, Jim (Cillian Murphy) starts to make his way through a ravaged London. Cillian Murphy’s introduction in 28 Days Later is unforgettable. The first thing most think of is Jim walking across an empty Westminster Bridge. it’s an impressive shot, considering that it was done for real. Backed by an outstanding soundtrack from John Murphy, and directed by Danny Boyle, Jim’s quest for survival is a savage one.

Tommy Shelby – Peaky Blinders (2013 – 2022)

Peaky Blinders shows us the criminal life of the Shelby family during the early 1900s. At the heart of it is Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy). Tommy is a very determined character intent on building a criminal enterprise. Tommy’s enterprise eventually, thanks to greed, expands outside of just his hometown of Birmingham. Tommy is ruthless and often puts his business before his family, which can be a really tough watch. Traumatized by his time in World War I, Tommy comes across as quite cut-throat, and relentless. Ironically his one weakness is his family.

Cillian constructively balances all of these heavy themes throughout the series. Told over six seasons, with a corker of a cast (Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory), Peaky Blinder is considered by many as Cillian’s finest acting role. I can believe that claim too as he’s had so much time to actually live and grow with the character. Like Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, it’s hard to imagine anyone else portraying Tommy Shelby. Peaky Blinders was created by Steven Knight,

Capa – Sunshine (2007)

Sure, Cillian Murphy has worked on a stack of movies with Christopher Nolan. After the success of 28 Days Later, Cillian once again teamed up with Danny Boyle, and this brings us to Sunshine. Once more backed by composer John Murphy, Sunshine is a claustrophobic trip towards the center of the sun. Why you ask? Well, the sun is dying. A team of astronauts packs a colossal bomb on their ship, the Icarus II. They do this in hopes of reigniting the sun back to its full strength and potential. Cillian does a superb job at keeping Capa grounded in the first act of the movie. Cillian the calm and concentrated character in the situation. However, the closer they get to the sun, the more Capa is horrifically tested. Capa is pushed to his limit, and Cillian captures that whole progression with ease. We are only “stardust” indeed…

Cillian has been featured in a diverse list of simply amazing projects, and these three outings are just the tip of the iceberg. From Inception, Batman Begins, Red Eye, and that project I haven’t named which you’re thinking of right now.

Cillian is having an impressive run, and after Oppenheimer, we can’t wait to see what he will do next. So, what’s your favourite Cillian Murphy role?