Peaky Blinders Movie Confirmed: Here’s Everything We Know

The BBC (later streamed on Netflix) period crime series wasn’t enough with a whopping 6 seasons, it’s coming back on screens as a movie. Peaky Blinders is a cult-favorite and the fact that it’s getting made into a movie has Shelby fans screaming in glee. Peaky Blinders has become a cult classic, captivating audiences with its gritty portrayal of a Birmingham crime gang in the aftermath of World War I. Cillian Murphy delivers a phenomenal performance as the show’s main protagonist, Thomas “Tommy” Shelby – a complex character that’s equal parts cunning, ruthless, and strangely charming.

Peaky Blinders – A Rewind

Peaky Blinders is an English crime series, that focuses on the titular gang of criminals in Birmingham. Following the timeline of post-World War I and onwards, Peaky Blinders follows the story of the main crook, Thomas “Tommy” Shelby. Also known as The Devil, Thomas is equal parts smart, evil, and charming. The series mainly focuses on the sticky business. The gang is involved in a detective who’s committed to tracking it down and ending the evil doings for good. Chief Inspector/Major Chester Campbell is another pivotal character and the entire series revolves around the chase. Dealing with the Communist Party of Great Britain, the Irish mob, Nazis, New York mafia, and politics with evil undertones, Peaky Blinders peels away the complex layers, season after season.

Created by Steven Knight, the show has an ensemble cast with Cillian Murphy playing the notorious Tommy Shelby, Sam Neill as Chester Campbell, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, and Helen McCrory as Elizabeth Gray. The cast also includes Annabelle Wallis, Tom Hardy, Iddo Goldberg, Charlotte Riley, Adrien Brody, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sam Claflin, and others, spread throughout the six seasons. The series isn’t just about gangsters and their dirty dealings. It dives deep into political intrigue, featuring clashes with the Communist Party, Irish mobs, Nazis, and even the New York mafia. Each season peels back another layer of this complex world, keeping viewers hooked.

The first season aired on BBC Two in 2013, but its popularity skyrocketed once Netflix secured the rights to stream it worldwide in 2014. Consisting of six seasons, 2022 marked the end of the finale.

Thomas Shelby is Coming Back

It’s an unarguable fact that no one does Thomas Shelby justice like Cillian Murphy. The Academy Award-winning star is set to make his appearance in the movie as well. Steven Knight has praised the Irish actor on multiple occasions, deeming him brilliant and a leading actor. The Oppenheimer star is excited to make a reappearance in Peaky Blinders as the main lead. He stated that if people want to see a 50-year-old Tommy, then he’s game.

Production & Release Date

Steven Knight has been giving clues about a potential movie release, even before the final season was aired. On the premiere of his new BBC drama The Town, Knight confirmed Cillian Murphy returning as Thomas Shelby. Moreover, he also stated that Peaky Blinders is scheduled for shooting in September. Although there’s no official date yet, the rumors are that it will release sometime in 2025. Tom Hardy and Helen McCrory will also reprise their roles in the upcoming feature.

Whether you prefer a long series or a 2-hour movie, Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders has you covered. The movie is a much-anticipated addition to the infamous saga. We can’t wait for the big-screen arrival of these badass characters.